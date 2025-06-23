Zeke is one of the most misunderstood characters in Attack on Titan, here’s why

Attack on Titan presents many characters who face dilemmas, which is part of what makes Attack on Titan so high-stakes. While the series is plot-driven, the changes that each character undergoes are beautiful to see.

Characters like Reiner, Bertholdt, and Anna begin on the side of good, but as the series progresses, these characters appear grey. Despite these characters not appearing good or bad per se, many of their actions in the series have led to bloodshed and suffering, and have been in service to one side—the Marleyans.

The only character in AOT who serves the Marleyans, but in reality only serves his people, is Zeke. While many fans may disagree, every action that Zeke took in Attack on Titan was to ensure that the Eldians didn’t suffer.

At its core, his actions were twisted, but this was not his fault.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Zeke from Attack on Titan is one of the most misunderstood characters in anime

Grisha contributed to Zeke's self hate (Image via Wits Studio)

In anime, there are many characters who perform the most questionable acts for some sort of right reason. The reason can range from love, revenge, and even justice.

Obito from Naruto takes a wrong turn out of love, Sasuke becomes evil for the sake of revenge, and Pain becomes the head of a terrorist organization in the pursuit of justice.

Zeke’s actions and the motivations that spur them on are not straightforward. Like all Eldians in Marley, Zeke’s existence is akin to a prisoner of war. The only difference between Zeke and a prisoner of war is that Zeke was born into this condition. He was born into a world where he was made to feel guilty for the actions of his ancestors.

Eren outsmarts Zeke in Attack on Titan (Image via Kodansha)

Everywhere Zeke goes throughout his childhood, he is made to feel less. This worsens as his parents start passing contradictory information to what is being presented by the Marleyans. It reaches a point where Zeke’s mind fractures, and the end result is him coming up with an ideology that is built on self-hate.

Zeke believes that Eldians should never procreate. He considers this mercy as the cycle of suffering that his people can reach its end. When he enters Paradis Island, his sole goal is to gain the abilities of the founding Titan. These abilities would allow him to rewrite the biology of Eldians and spare them from future anguish.

Final thoughts

The problem with Zeke’s mindset in Attack on Titan is that it comes from a place of self-defeat. He somewhat believes that his kind should be held accountable for their ancestors' actions, despite those actions occurring many years ago.

The plan to halt the Eldians' ability to procreate comes from Marleyan propaganda that was so effective it tainted Zeke’s mind. He believes Eldians are not humans, so they do not deserve a choice.

