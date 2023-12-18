How far is Marley from Paradis? The Attack on Titan world map, explained

In the narrative of Attack on Titan, the geographical layout plays a pivotal role, particularly in highlighting the significant distance between Marley and Paradis. Marley, the nation responsible for dispatching Titans to invade Paradis Island, catalyzes the overarching conflict in the story. The understanding of this spatial separation contributes crucial insights into the strategic dynamics of this universe.

Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin, is an acclaimed manga and anime series created by Hajime Isayama. In this world, humanity faces the threat of extinction because of the terrifying presence of giant humanoid creatures called Titans.

These relentless Titans pose a danger to humans, forcing the surviving remnants of humanity to seek safety behind massive walls, which serve as their final stronghold.

Attack on Titan: Distance between Marley and Paradis

Marleyan invasion on the Paradis Island (Image via MAPPA)

Paradis Island is positioned in the southeast region of the Attack on Titan world, while Marley is situated to the northwest. Despite available sources not explicitly stating the precise distance between these locations, it can be deduced that the journey from Marley to Paradis is considerable, as evident from the time it takes for Titans to traverse during invasions.

The approximate distance between Marley and Paradis Island in the series is estimated to be around 250 miles (400 km), akin to the separation between Madagascar and Africa. In the narrative, Marley, resembling the continent of Africa, dispatched Titans to invade Paradis Island.

Eren sees the sea for the first time in the second season of anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Attack on Titan universe features a geographical arrangement that is a vertical mirror of our own. Marley aligns with Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Brazil, while Paradis Island parallels Madagascar. This unique spatial configuration becomes evident through the map of Marley presented in the series.

The series unfolds with Marley, akin to real-world Africa, orchestrating Titan invasions aimed at Paradis Island, which occupies a position analogous to Madagascar.

What is Attack on Titan about?

At the heart of the narrative is Eren Yeager, the central protagonist, whose firsthand encounter with the devastation brought by Titans fuels an unyielding determination to eradicate them. Joined by comrades in the Survey Corps, Eren delves into the origins of the Titans, unravels the hidden history of his world, and confronts the truth concealed behind the protective walls.

Inside the walls of the Paradis island (Image via MAPPA)

Amid emotional action scenes, the show explores deep topics like the struggle to survive, dealing with loss, finding oneself, and the long-lasting consequences of war. Attack on Titan has received widespread praise for its captivating narrative, well-developed characters, and a series of surprising plot turns that keep viewers hooked.

Final thoughts

A Marleyan city as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The exact distance between Marley and Paradis in the Attack on Titan universe remains unclear, but it is evident that the journey is considerable. The repeated invasions of Paradis Island by Marley, utilizing Titans, stem from their relentless pursuit of the Founding Titan and the immense powers it wields.

This anime enthralls audiences with its compelling narrative, intense battles, and profound themes. The ongoing conflict between Marley and Paradis Island stands as a pivotal element in the series, illustrating the relentless struggle for survival and the quest for freedom in a world overshadowed by Titans.