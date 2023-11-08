Does the Attack on Titan epilogue make the entire series pointless? The significance of the final scene explored

The whole anime community is buzzing with excitement for the long-awaited release of the Attack on Titan finale (after numerous “Final Season” parts). With the series’ decade-long journey coming to an end, fans are trying to come to terms with the ending of the tale of Eren Yeager. The final episode has a runtime of 84 minutes and is divided into three chapters, along with an intro, an ending, and an extended ending.

The story of Attack on Titan has always been an emotional rollercoaster, and that only intensifies in the season’s finale. The ending of the Attack on Titan manga has always been considered controversial, splitting the fandom. The scenes from the post-credits and extended ending strongly imply that history is about to repeat itself.

Here are the details on how the story unfolds in the final episode of Attack on Titan, its impacts on all the previous events of the series, and other aspects of the ending.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Attack on Titan: The beginning of the ending

Expand Tweet

After ten long years, the journey of the Attack on Titan anime has come to an end, leaving fans with a variety of emotions about the conclusion. With the ending and epilogue, the story makes the audience recognize the inherent flaws in human nature and also highlights humanity's continuous strive to overcome them, despite repeated failures.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season- The Final Chapters Part 2 concludes the journey of the trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, picking up where the previous special left off. The story sets off with the Scouts and the Warriors diving off of the airplane piloted by Onyankoponon while fighting off the Beast Titan. As they make their landing on top of the Founding Titan, it sets the stage upon which the decisive final battle will take place.

Chapter of despair

Mikasa in Attack on Titan's finale (Image via Mappa)

As the group of protagonists manages to fend off The Beast Titan, Chapter 3 of Attack on Titan's finale, titled The Battle of Heaven and Earth, kicks off. Swarmed by the titans of all the previous titan holders, they struggle to execute their plans, and Armin gets kidnapped by the Okapi Titan. Pieck also finds herself incapacitated by the Warhammer titan and fails to blow up the Founding Titan’s neck.

On the verge of imminent defeat, the Jaw Titan of Falco Grice comes to their rescue with his ability to fly. Thanks to Falco, they managed to regroup and re-adjust their plans. Dividing into two groups, one sets out to rescue Armin, while the other attacks the founder’s nape. The battle ensues, where they once again face certain defeats, and hopelessness never seems to end.

Mikasa in Attack on Titan final episode (Image via Mappa)

Armin also finds himself in a trance-like state, but seeing his friends in the face of imminent danger while he can do nothing but watch leaves him utterly tormented. A time of total despair where the last few people left of humanity are also about to be trampled over is the ending tone of Chapter 3 of Attack on Titan’s season finale.

Hope revived

The baby representing hope in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

“A Long Dream” is what chapter 4 of the Attack on Titan finale is titled. Armin manages to get the help of Zeke Yeager and some other past Titan users. With their help, Mikasa and Annie soon manage to release Armin, and Levi beheads Zeke. With his death, the rumbling finally comes to a stop. Jean, too, manages to blow off the neck of the Founding Titan, revealing the Shining Centipede that gave the Founder Ymir Titan powers. To stop the centipede and Eren, Armin transforms, blowing everything off in the vicinity.

These events of the Attack on Titan series play a vital role in bringing hope back to the world, which was foreshadowed towards the end of Chapter A, where even in the face of unimaginable despair, humanity managed to save a baby from certain death. The scene was initially set in a monochromatic tone, with the baby’s red towel being the only color in those scenes. As the rumbling ceases, color also returns to the whole scene, changing the episode’s somber mood.

Alas, their hope was short-lived as they soon engaged in the final showdown with Eren’s Attack Titan and an army of titans created by the centipede’s smoke, transforming the nearby Eldians.

Love is the price of freedom

Expand Tweet

In the final battle of Eren’s Attack and Armin’s Colossal Titans, Mikasa finds herself with memories of her, and Eren comes flooding into her mind. Through them, she becomes aware of Eren’s location. She breaks through the Attack Titan’s teeth, charging into its mouth, where she cuts Eren’s head off, finally freeing him from his long nightmare, while the Founder Ymir watches this unfold from behind.

It is implied that Mikasa was able to do what she couldn’t in 2000 years, breaking a curse in the process. Mikasa could overcome her emotions in order to do the right thing without staying blinded by love, something the founder, Ymir, failed to do for two millennia.

This seemed to have opened her eyes as she was finally able to find peace with herself, and Eren too got the freedom he so longed for at the expense of his love—a future he could’ve had with Mikasa.

Regaining forgotten memories

Armin after Eren's death in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

As Eren’s death comes to pass, the story moves forward to the final chapter of Attack on Titan’s last episode, named Towards the Tree on That Hill. It starts with a scene of kids Eren and Armin chatting in the town where they grew up. As they move along with their conversation, they visit all kinds of different places they promised to see as kids. They also appear to be slowly growing up with each passing scene.

Towards the end of the scene, the landscape transforms into the world after being trampled on by the rumbling. Sitting in a sea of blood, the conversation that follows is considered one of the most iconic scenes in all of Attack on Titan. These events happened inside the path before Eren went rogue, where he explained his plans to move on this path to his friends.

But at the end of these encounters, he erased their memories until the time was right, which was after his death. Coming back to the present, Mikasa, Armin, and some of the rest regain their memories of their last encounter with Eren, bringing back the glum mood as they now realize what his true intentions were, and this leaves them devastated.

A world without Eren

Expand Tweet

After a 3-year time skip, the finale of Attack on Titan shows the world recovering from the devastation caused by the Rumbling. Mikasa is seen waiting by Eren’s grave under the tree on that hill from the first scene of Attack on Titan season 1 episode 1. Awaiting the return of her friends, a white bird suddenly finds its way to her.

As the bird goes for her scarf, it hints at the fact that the bird is likely a reborn Eren. To some fans, this might seem a bit ridiculous, but Eren always wanted to be free as a bird, and his wish seemingly came true. In the credits section of the Attack on Titan finale, it is shown that all of Eren’s friends reunite at his grave. Mikasa appears to have ended up with Jean, and, after her passing, it appears she is also buried at the same spot as Eren. It seems she lived a long, peaceful life.

Mikasa in Attack on Titan final episode (Image via Mappa)

The landscape beside the grave keeps changing with the passing of time. Cities are built, and in modern times, the tree is still present, witnessing all the events happening around them. Eventually, the cities are bombarded, and everything is destroyed once again.

The extended ending makes a fair point

The Founder Ymir and the kid from the extended ending of Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

Some viewers may find the extended ending of Attack on Titan's finale unnecessary and confusing. The ending shows war returning to the human world, as seen during the credits. In a post-apocalyptic world, a child and their dog discover the tree under which Eren’s grave lies. The tree resembles the one where Founder Ymir gained the power of the Titans through the source of all living matter, which Gabi Braun referred to as the Shining Centipede.

The message conveyed by the extended ending is that history repeats itself, and despite efforts to bring peace to the human world, humanity always reverts to violence and war. The events that occurred in the epilogue part of Attack on Titan's story may give the impression that all the efforts of Eren and his friends were in vain since the peaceful world they brought about ultimately deteriorated.

In an intricate and complex narrative such as Attack on Titan, finding some minor flaws or inconsistencies wouldn't be uncommon. However, the bonus ending of Attack on Titan serves as a reminder that conflicts are inevitable, no matter how hard humanity tries to avoid them. This provides a realistic touch to the story, revealing the true nature of humanity.

Eren’s true purpose

The Founding Titan (Image via Mappa)

When Eren took on the role of an antagonist, it left the majority of Attack on Titan fans feeling dejected, and understandably so. No fan wants to see their favorite heroes become villains. However, Eren had a clear goal in mind: to secure a long and safe future for his friends and the people of Paradis Island, protecting them from those outside the walls. With his ability to see into the past and future, Eren realized that the only way to achieve his goal was to become the villain, thus making his friends the heroes of the world.

By doing so, they would be seen as the saviors of humanity and gain the respect of the rest of the world, ensuring their safety and future. He wasn't sure if they would be able to pull it off. He also didn’t know if they would all make it out alive, given the deaths of Sasha and Hange. The loss of his friends saddened him deeply, but he knew he had to keep moving forward with his plans (Tatakae until the end!).

Armin hugs Eren in Attack on Titan finale (Image via Mappa)

In the closing conversation with Armin inside the Path, Eren stated that the ending they were headed to was inevitable. He took a win-win-win gamble; in case they failed, he’d finish the Rumbling, thereby mass murdering all of humanity beyond the walls. A large number of fans from the Attack on Titan community believed that the ending made Eren's entire journey meaningless, but that is not necessarily the case.

Eren remained a slave to freedom until the very end. He managed to attain it through his death while also ensuring a prolonged, safe future for his friends and the people of Paradis. In addition to this, he succeeded in getting rid of the Titans from the world, thus providing his fellow titan-holders with the opportunity to lead long lives. For the time being, he also brought peace to the world. As Eren had previously mentioned, avoiding tragedy was inevitable. That shows all of their hardships and accomplishments are not without value.

An analogy between the anime and manga endings of the series Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

The conclusion of the Attack on Titan manga has faced backlash from a significant portion of the fanbase. The conversation between Eren and Armin is believed to be one of the primary reasons for this. The manner in which their dialogue was presented and how Eren was characterized at the end of the manga have divided the fandom into two sections.

In the manga, Armin tells Eren, “You became a mass murderer for our sake. I swear I won’t let this terrible mistake you’re making be in vain”, which feels a bit incomplete and incapable of bringing out the real essence of the scene. A part of the Attack on Titan fandom even feels that this glorifies the act of the genocide, or gives the impression that Eren is forgiven.

Eren and Armin in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

The scene in the Attack on Titan anime was executed differently than in the manga, with significant changes in the dialogue that altered the tone of the conversation. This has led many viewers to perceive a sense of closure, believing that this is the intended tone and emotion the creator, Hajime Isayama, wanted to convey. In the anime, the conversation between Armin and Eren takes a different turn. Armin expresses his gratitude towards Eren for showing him the world beyond the walls and all the sights they wanted to see together.

Armin also acknowledges that he is equally responsible for this outcome, as he was the one who first introduced the idea of freedom to him. Armin's response to the news of genocide is different in the anime, as he does not blame Eren but instead shares his burden of eliminating eighty percent of humanity. Together, they promise to reunite in hell, if it exists, and face the consequences of their actions side by side. The scene ends with a heartfelt hug, leaving fans spellbound with a range of emotions.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

It can be hard to say goodbye to one of the community's favorite franchises, especially when it comes to the masterpiece that is Attack on Titan. The story was captivating, but the ending may leave fans feeling empty and dejected due to all the loss and devastation that occurred. In the end, this seems to be a fitting conclusion for the series.

After all the destruction and chaos, it seems impossible for everything to end happily. According to the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, he had planned for this depressing ending from the beginning. The long dream Eren experienced in the series' opening scenes foreshadowed this outcome. The incredible storyline, with such stunning animation by Mappa, makes Attack on Titan an unforgettable journey for the fans.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.