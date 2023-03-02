Attack on Titan manga vs anime ending controversy, explained

Fans of Attack on Titan are excited for Season 4 Part 3 to be released on March 4, 2022, and even the studio's decision to split the finale into two parts, Cour 1 and 2, hasn't dampened their spirits. The length of time it took the producers to complete the story, on the other hand, has provided fans with ample opportunity to reflect on this masterful series, with the most important subject being the manga's ending.

The manga's ending is pretty controversial, and even mangaka Hajime Isayama has expressed regret for doing things in a certain way. Since the anime is taking so long, many individuals have questioned whether it will have an original conclusion. Unfortunately, the chances are slim.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan manga and anime.

Why do Attack on Titan fans want an alternative ending?

What is wrong with the manga ending?

Eren as seen in the main trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan has established itself as one of the best dark fantasy anime series since its debut in 2013. MAPPA, in particular, has been at the top of its game, producing some of the best modern anime such as Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Attack on Titan explores the themes of warfare, intolerance, politics, and autonomy while telling the story of humanity's conflict with the titans.

While not everyone who read the manga all the way through wished for things to be different, the vast majority of the community did. And many things could have been handled better. For example, in the manga, Eren committed genocide, wiping off eighty percent of humanity.

Armin as seen in the main trailer of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Later, however, the hero-turned-villain confessed to his friend Armin Arlert that his plan was always to eliminate the Titans and that he had used his powers unjustly to accomplish the same. However, this plan also required Eren to sacrifice himself at the hands of Mikasa in order to free Ymir. This was not a happy ending, which had upset many people.

Will there be an anime original ending?

The Rumbling as seen in the official trailer of season 4 (Image via MAPPA)

While a story does not have to end happily and Attack on Titan made no promises that it would, the main issue with the conclusion was that it was poorly written.

After the manga's story was completed, fans began flooding the internet with petitions calling for an anime original ending. Even rumors spread that an original ending is in the works, despite the fact that there has been no official confirmation of such a move, sparking the whole Attack on Titan manga ending vs anime controversy.

Eren as seen in the trailer for the final season (Image via MAPPA)

As previously stated, it is difficult to predict whether Attack on Titan will have a different ending, especially since the final season is divided into two cours. However, based on the visuals released thus far, there is no indication that the anime storyline deviates from the manga.

Moreover, the animanga community may or may not embrace the new ending either. Because of the story's complexity, any ending has the potential to dissatisfy a large number of fans.

Nonetheless, the possibility of receiving an anime original ending cannot be ruled out. The writing, if nothing else, can certainly be improved.

Poll : 0 votes