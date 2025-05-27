I hated the Attack on Titan ending, until I realized the beauty of Eren's sacrifice

When Attack on Titan ended in 2021, it created heated discussions specifically about Eren Jaeger’s controversial final outcome. The contradictions in his character, along with the rushed and illogical ending, initially made me feel betrayed. However, a second viewing of the series exposed the profound depth of Eren’s character transformation.

Ad

The meaning behind his actions has evolved from mysterious to an insightful investigation of freedom together with his burdens and fate. Through his ultimate self-sacrifice, Eren transcended personal benefit to fulfill a crucial greater purpose, even though his end was heartbreaking.

Hajime Isayama's story reaches its peak with an ending that stands out for both its expert craftsmanship and emotional power within anime's intellectually challenging narratives.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ad

Trending

Eren Jaeger’s tragic sacrifice: The true cost of freedom in Attack on Titan

Eren Yeager (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Attack on Titan's last episode faced strong negative reactions since viewers believed Eren would maintain his role as an unbeatable hero. Many found the shift from his youthful quest for liberty to his adult progression into a genocidal protector of his people difficult to accept.

Ad

Critics interpreted Eren’s emotional collapse before Armin as well as his admission of doubts along with his wish for Mikasa to mourn him as indications of his character’s weakness and inconsistency. The story achieves its brilliance precisely in the moments that appeared flawed. Eren’s sacrifice appeared ignoble but held deep tragic importance.

Also read: Attack on Titan live action: Status explained

He accepted his fate as a worldwide antagonist by planning his own death at Mikasa's hands to eliminate the Titan curse and achieve peace. By choosing to die at Mikasa's hands, he protected his friends' heroic reputations despite becoming universally despised. The decision he made subjected him to deep isolation and emotional suffering, which underscored both freedom's price and sacrifice's weight.

Ad

The story created by Isayama examines recurring cycles of violence alongside inherited animosity and the costs associated with achieving freedom. The final act of Eren represents the ultimate synthesis of the story’s central themes. He willingly transformed himself into the embodiment of worldwide animosity to compel humans to unite against him and bring an end to ages of warfare.

Eren Yeager (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The moment he broke down before Armin showed the world that beneath his terrifying exterior was a scared and solitary child. The tragic depth of Eren’s path shines through during this moment because he gave up both his life and his humanity.

Ad

Eren’s personal conflicts—his friendship jeopardized by his actions, his pursuit of freedom clashing with his predetermined destiny, and his fear of death contrasting with his pursuit of life—showcase the insurmountable challenges he encountered. Through the Attack Titan’s memories, he saw this path as the only way forward, even at the cost of his soul.

Also read: Crunchyroll to release Attack on Titan compilation film in theatres in 2025

Ad

Ultimately, Attack on Titan refuses to offer easy answers. Its conclusion emphasizes the harsh reality that true peace often demands unbearable sacrifice. Eren’s end illustrates humanity’s endless struggle with violence and the hope, however fleeting, that such cycles can be broken—at great personal cost.

Conclusion

Eren Yeager (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The contentious conclusion of Attack on Titan demonstrates how effectively the series built a morally layered story. Eren Jaeger transforms into a tragic character who forfeits his entire moral compass in exchange for what he perceives as his duty to love. He pursued liberation for others through harrowing deeds that made him unrecognizable to the very people he sought to save.

Ad

Throughout his challenging journey, Eren becomes a symbol of both destruction and deep beauty. The once-controversial ending now stands as the ultimate conclusion, which celebrates the series' deep dive into human darkness and its redemptive power of sacrifice and love.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More