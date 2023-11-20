Attack on Titan: The difference between Marleyans and Eldians, explained

Now that Attack on Titan is finally over, fans have been taking their time to look back at everything that has happened throughout the series. A story that initially started off with humanity fighting against the Titans has evolved into a complex narrative about discrimination, politics, and wars against humanity.

In season 4 of Attack on Titan, fans of the anime were introduced to the world outside the walls. They witnessed the origin of a complex and deep-rooted hatred between the Marleyans and Eldians. The animosity between the two groups of people stems from a long history of power struggles, war, oppression, and manipulation of historical narratives. But how did the endless cycle of hatred between the Marleyans and Eldians start in the first place in the world of Attack on Titan?

Exploring the history between Marleyans and Eldians in Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

For the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, the narrative closely focused on the humanity inside the walls, aka the Eldians. After being teased for a long time, fans finally got to know the truth about the world and what existed outside the walls. The revelation about the Marleyans and their deep-rooted hatred for the Eldians definitely came as a shock to everyone. The reason behind their animosity, however, was explored later on in season 4.

Apparently, the people of the Eldian race descended from Karl Fritz, who was the King of Eldia about 2000 years prior to the events of the current storyline in Attack on Titan. It was revealed that the Eldian people had a special kind of blood, which was passed down to them by King Fritz's wife, Ymir.

Expand Tweet

When Ymir was younger, she came into contact with a mysterious power that granted her the ability to turn into a Titan. After she claimed the power, she became the first ever Titan, i.e., the Founding Titan. When King Fritz got to know about this power, he became fascinated by it and used it to build a strong Eldian society and win wars. As a reward for serving him, Fritz married Ymir and had three children with her: Maria, Rose, and Sina.

On a fateful day, however, Ymir sacrificed her life in order to save King Fritz from an assassination attempt. It was later discovered that her power did not die with her. Therefore, in order to preserve the power of the Titans, Fritz made his children eat Ymir's corpse. This resulted in each of them inheriting Ymir's power and creating a race of Eldians called the Subjects of Ymir. These Eldians were the only ones in the world who could inherit and transform into a Titan, which set them apart from the Marleyans and the rest of humanity.

The power eventually led to the creation of the first Nine Titans, who were then split up among the eight powerful families in the Eldian nation. With the power of the Nine Titans, the 145th King Fritz conquered several nations, including Marley. What followed was a dark age of tyranny, as Fritz ruled over the conquered nations with an iron fist.

Ymir sacrificing her life for King Fritz in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Having conquered almost the entire world, trouble soon found its way inside Eldia. Internal conflicts and paranoia eventually led to the downfall of the Eldian nation, as each of the eight powerful families sent their Titans to fight against each other. The Marleyans seized this opportunity and went to war against the Eldian nation, which was later known as the Great Titan War.

The war resulted in a devastating loss for the Eldian nation, as seven of their nine Titans were captured by Marley. Now that they were significantly weak, the Eldian people were oppressed and tortured by the Marleyan people for their crimes. With no other choice but to flee, the remaining Eldian people ran away from the Marleyans and went on to live in distant lands. They eventually found a place to establish a society and named it Paradis Island.

The Rumbling in Attack on Titan Final Season (Image via MAPPA)

Far from the reach of the Marleyans, King Fritz used his power of the Founding Titan to build giant walls around the island with hundreds of Colossal Titans. In order to ensure complete peace, he used his power to erase the minds of his people and alter their memories so that none of the humanity inside the walls would ever remember the humiliating defeat they faced at the hands of Marley. Thus, the Eldians on Paradis Island enjoyed a life of peace and harmony until Marley eventually decided to launch an attack on them.

On the other hand, the Eldians who remained in Marley went on to suffer a fate worse than death. Throughout several generations, they faced extreme discrimination and lived as second-class members in Marleyan society. They had to atone for the sins of their people and spend the rest of their days in misery.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the deep-rooted hatred between the Marleyans and the Eldians in Attack on Titan is a result of a long history of oppression, manipulation, and dehumanization. Both sides have undoubtedly suffered immensely as a result of their long rivalry.

In the finale, however, this cycle of animosity between the two sides seemingly came to an end, with Eren uniting his people with the rest of the world against himself as he desperately sought to bring about peace in the world through the Rumbling.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.