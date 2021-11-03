Top 5 most hated characters in Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a show with an intricately woven plot that unveils itself beautifully. It is filled with some top-tier animation comprising of characters that are complex and multilayered.

While this is the case, and just like every other anime show, certain characters are disliked by the Attack on Titan community.

Note: The choice of characters on this list is based on the opinions of the writer.

Some of the most hated characters from Attack on Titan

5) Mikasa Ackerman

A lot of fans who watch Attack on Titan dislike Mikasa because they feel that the character is extremely unidimensional and bland. Attack on Titan is a show that is filled with complex characters and fans expected an important character like Mikasa to be as complicated as the rest. This happens to be the most common reason among fans for not liking Mikasa Ackerman.

4) Zeke Yeager

Zeke from Attack on Titan plays the role of a villain quite early in the show, and therefore a lot of people hated him initially. He took the form of the Beast Titan and would go on to kill a lot of important people, including the commander of the Scout Regiment, Erwin Smith.

3) Floch

Floch is hated by a good number of people who watch Attack on Titan. He is introduced as a newcomer into the regiment, yet he has the gall to criticize the skill of his peers. He rebukes them even before the battle has begun and displays a great deal of fear when facing an enemy.

While the team charged, Floch remained hidden behind barriers and was the only one to make it out alive, as fans had to watch Erwin Smith die.

2) King Fritz

A lot of the manga readers who have completed Attack on Titan know how Fritz treated his people. He was selfish, drunk on power, and inhumane. He abused the powers of the Titans and laid waste to the Marleyan Empire. He also enslaved Ymir, who lent him the strength of the Titans, and in return, she was allowed to bear his children as a “reward”.

1) Gabi

Gabi from Attack on Titan is probably one of the most hated characters on this list. This is so because her constant aggressive display of hatred towards Eldians, when she herself is one, is quite hypocritical and annoying. In addition to that, she is the reason for one of the saddest deaths in Attack on Titan.

Gabi killed Sasha Blouse. Not only that, she encounters Sasha’s parents and acts in a very rude manner simply because she identifies them as Eldians. Throughout Attack on Titan, she is aggressive towards Eldians and refers to them as “the devils” when she is one as well. These are some reasons why Gabi is one of the most disliked characters in Attack on Titan.

