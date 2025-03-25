This upcoming anime could become the next favorite of Deadman Wonderland fans (and for a good reason)

While it has been nearly 14 years since the Deadman Wonderland anime aired in Japan, the animation studio Manglobe has yet to release a sequel series catering to the fans who grew attached to the IP.

With no sequel announcement or alternate projects in sight, the fans have pretty much given up hope of seeing Ganta Igarashi in action again. That's when they became interested in Tougen Anki, a new anime set for the Summer 2025 anime season.

As it stands, it seems like Tougen Anki might become all Deadman Wonderland fans' next favorite anime. The new anime has nothing to do with the Manglobe series, however, fans have become tantalized by the one big similarity it has with their favorite anime.

Why are Deadman Wonderland fans excited about Tougen Anki anime?

Shiro and Ganta as seen in the anime (Image via Manglobe)

Deadman Wonderland fans are interested in the Tougen Anki anime because both anime feature a similar power system. As fans may remember, Ganta Igarashi developed the ability to manipulate his blood into weapons. Following that, he became one of the prison's "Deadmen," an isolated group of prisoners possessing the Branches of Sin, i.e., the capability to control their blood.

Right after garnering this new ability, Ganta was forced to participate in brutal gladiator death matches called Carnival Corpse.

Ganta Igarashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Similar to Ganta Igarashi, Shiki Ichinose of Tougen Anki was also capable of manipulating his blood into weapons. He was an individual with Oni blood coursing through his veins. His mission was to become proficient in manipulating blood and later fight those who inherited the blood of Momotarou.

While the two plots don't really have much of a similarity, Deadman Wonderland fans have become intrigued by the possibility of watching an anime with a similar main power system.

Fans' reaction to learning about Tougen Anki anime

Shiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibai)

Most fans joked about how similar Tougen Anki looked compared to the Manglobe series and took the opportunity to welcome back their favorite anime after a nearly 14-year-long wait.

Meanwhile, other fans believed that Tougen Anki was a mix of Deadman Wonderland and Blue Exorcist anime. This is because there are almost no series that has blood magic as its main power system.

"Close enough. Welcome back, Deadman Wonderland!," one fan said.

"This feels like a mix of Deadman Wonderland and Ao no Exorcist. Lol, I love it, because there's almost no series that have blood magic as their main power system," another fan added.

"So this is what? A squeal to deadman wonderland?," another fan questioned.

"Am I the only one hearing isagi's voice from blue lock Im ready to watch the show looks good," other fan said.

As for other fans, they were so confused by the Tougen Anki trailer that they genuinely believed it was a sequel to their favorite anime. Unfortunately, both anime have no real connection with each other.

Lastly, one Blue Lock fan noticed how Shiki Ichinose sounded similar to Yoichi Isagi. They shared the same voice actor, hence, the fan was excited to watch the new show.

