The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 04, 2025 13:30 GMT
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode one release date and time, and more (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 8 pm JST on ABEMA Premium, exclusively in Japan. Following shortly on the same day, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

After the early release, it will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other TV networks from Saturday, July 12, 2025, 10:30 pm JST onwards. The anime follows the narrative of Toto, a strong but shy hero who is paired with Anemone, Ciel, and Gore, three female assassins.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: Release date and time

As per the official website and the anime's early streaming schedule, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 8 pm JST on ABEMA Premium.

Following the advanced release of the episode on the streaming platform, it will air on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX and other networks from July 12, 2025, onwards. Based on the aforementioned information, here are the different timings for their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time8:00 pmSaturday, July 5, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:00 amSaturday, July 5, 2025
Pacific Standard Time8:00 amSaturday, July 5, 2025
British Summer Time4:00 pmSaturday, July 5, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmSaturday, July 5, 2025
Australian Central Time12:30 amSunday, July 6, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, July 5, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSaturday, July 5, 2025
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1: Where to watch?

Japanese fans can enjoy the pilot episode of the series on ABEMA Premium, one week before its TV release on networks like Tokyo MX and Sun TV. BS11, Tochigi TV, AT-X, HTB, NCB, and other pertinent networks will air the episode on different dates from July 12, 2025, onwards.

As per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will drop the episode on the early streaming date for global audiences. Other Japanese streaming platforms like d Anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Prime Video will also make the series accessible to viewers, but later on July 19, 2025.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses: Story and synopsis

Still from the anime PV (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses is based on the manga series written by Norishiro-chan and illustrated by Yukiji Setsuda. The anime focuses on the story of Toto, who is an E-Rank adventurer. While Toto is physically imposing and strong, he suffers from extreme shyness underneath.

As he ventures through the world, three assassins named Anemone, Ciel, and Gore decide to form a party with him. However, while Toto remains unaware of their antics, the trio is secretly plotting to kill him. All three of them take daily turns to kill Toto. However, Toto's extreme shyness somehow gets in the way and foils their plans to assassinate him.

What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1? (Speculative)

Still from the anime PV (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1 will likely start with the introduction of the main characters—Toto, Anemone, Ciel, and Gore. It will also explore the world setting with the adventure aspect of the series.

Furthermore, being a purely comedic genre anime, it should briefly showcase an introduction to the narrative, blended with humor.

