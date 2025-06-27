Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official platforms, Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10 PM JST. Also known as Tsuihousha Shokudou e Youkoso!, the anime is based on the popular Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Kimikawa and illustrated by Gaou, which began serialization online in October 2018.

A manga adaptation featuring art by Tsumumi has been running on Overlap’s Comic Gardo website since September 2019. With its rising popularity, the series is now making its anime debut in the Summer 2025 season, produced by Studio OLM. As the premiere draws near, here’s a complete overview of the release details and everything fans need to know.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Dennis and Atelier (Image via OLM)

As mentioned above, Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 is scheduled to be released on various Japanese TV networks on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the release time of the premiere will be earlier for most international fans, making it accessible earlier on the same day at varying times.

Trending

The release timings for Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 6 AM Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 9 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 3 1 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 3 3 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 3 6:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 3 9 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, July 3 10:30 PM

Where to watch Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1?

Atelier as seen in the trailer (Image via OLM)

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1 is set to air across various TV platforms in Japan, beginning with AT-X on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10 PM JST. It will follow with broadcasts on Friday, July 4, on TOKYO MX at 12 AM JST, on BS11 at 12:30 AM JST, and on CBC at 2:08 AM JST.

This Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming online on various platforms in Japan. The fastest streaming access will be on Lemino, D Anime Store, and Anime Times (Amazon Prime Video Channel), available just half an hour after the TV telecast, on Thursday, July 3, after 10:30 PM JST.

Other platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, and others will add the series starting Sunday, July 6, after 10:30 PM JST. For international fans, this debut series will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 3.

A brief synopsis of Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! is a fantasy gourmet-themed series that follows Dennis, who is betrayed by his former so-called companions and exiled from the elite adventuring guild, the Silver Wings Battalion. However, he remains unfazed and decides to pursue his true passion, cooking.

He decides to focus on his dream of opening his own diner in the countryside to use his level 99 culinary skills. Along the way, he meets Atrielle, an exiled noblewoman turned slave after being cast out by her family. Dennis saves her, and together they open the diner. However, their customers turn out to be quirky individuals with personal issues.

As these patrons often bring their troubles with them to the diner, Dennis not only fills their stomachs with top-tier cuisine but also uses his exceptional cooking abilities to help solve their problems. With his butcher knives and wok, Dennis fends off villains and protects his companions, beginning the legend of a diner where both hearts and appetites are satisfied.

What to expect in Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

In Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! episode 1, viewers will be introduced to the world that sets Dennis’ journey in motion and establishes the story’s foundation.

The premiere is expected to explore the betrayal Dennis faces at the hands of those he once trusted as friends, leading to his exile from the prestigious adventurer guild. It will likely follow his decision to leave it all behind and pursue his dream of opening the diner.

The debut episode may also introduce Atrielle, showing how Dennis saves her and how the two begin setting up their countryside diner, kicking off their new and unconventional life together.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More