8 Gory anime you might want to avoid while eating

The anime-verse has several series and movies within its collection that easily slide down a rabbit hole, turning into gory anime. While the concept of gore might not be for everyone, sometimes it helps with the narrative to portray a better picture.

However, some are just there for the sake of it and can turn dark and grim easily. These anime, discussed in the list, can turn dark with some graphic and upsetting visuals really easily, so it's best to avoid these anime series and films, especially when having food.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains canonical mentions of violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers' discretion is advised.

Tokyo Ghoul, Cyberpunk, and 8 other gory anime to best avoid while eating

1) Tokyo Ghoul (Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the gory anime you might want to avoid while eating (Image via Pierrot)

The 2014 anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's manga of the same name, Tokyo Ghoul, is one of the more popular titles in this list. While some fans claim the adaptation did not justify or live up to the popularity of the manga series, it featured some of the most brutal, occasional gore that may churn one's stomach.

From bodies being torn apart to blood everywhere, some scenes of the series take it too far, especially the revenge scene of Kaneki against Jason at the end of season 1. However, the storyline and plot of the anime are very decent, which embeds the gory scenes with a purpose.

2) Blood-C: The Last Dark

Blood-C is one of the gory anime you might want to avoid while eating (Image via Production I.G)

Only five minutes into the movie are there is blood and gore. The 2012 Blood-C: The Last Dark was a sequel movie for the 2011 TV anime series, Blood-C. While the original TV series had some pretty intense scenes that were gory, the movies take it too far with much more gory animation in every other scene.

Some scenes of the movie can get too intense, resulting in a lot of blood spilled everywhere. Fans who are not particularly fond of the color red should most likely turn their heads away for the majority of the movie, as it gets very bloody and gory quickly.

3) Fist of the North Star

Fist of the North Star is one of the gory anime one might want to avoid while eating (Image via TOEI)

The classic 1984 anime by TOEI Animation, Fist of the North Star, has been a fan favorite for decades. While the anime adaptations were somewhat underwhelming, and a third attempt at the adaptation is currently being made for 2026, the anime has never disappointed when it comes to blood and gore.

From bodies getting impaled to multiple gunshot wounds, blood appears in every fight scene. Based on the world's setting and the anime's plot, the gory scenes help better convey the narrative rather than just being there for shock value.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk is one of the gory anime one might want to avoid while eating (Image via Trigger)

Made in collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was released in 2022. Apart from all the nudity throughout the series, some fight scenes take it too far with gore and graphic visuals.

With all the main characters being part cyborg, the anime had a lot of dismemberment that, while it was not very bloody, but still gross enough to ward away a lot of viewers. The series had quite a few graphic scenes with bodies getting crushed, which is best likely to avoid while eating.

5) Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is one of the gory anime you might want to avoid while eating (Image via MAPPA)

The Studio MAPPA anime, adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series of the same name, Chainsaw Man, is one of the more popular titles at the moment. With the main premise of the series being that- Devils are taking over the world and destroying humanity, the amount of gore present throughout the series can be expected.

The series has a lot of gore from the get-go with the main character Denji turning into a Devil that weilds chainsaws from his body. Apart from all the blood and gore from the fights in the anime, some devil characters are also designed in a very grotesque way.

6) Parasyte-The Maxim-

Parasyte is one of the gory anime that you might want to avoid while eating (Image via Madhouse)

Released back in the fall of 2014, the Parasyte-The Maxim- series fits the gory anime category quite appropriately. The entire series is filled with humans being taken over by extraterrestrial beings known as Parasytes, who want to take over the world and devour all of humankind.

After being taken over by the Parasytes, the bodies of the human hosts undergo some gory transformations. From extending their limbs into weapons to featuring a lot of blood throughout the fight scenes, the anime has some of the most graphic visuals that may upset some viewers.

7) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate is one of the gory anime you might want to avoid while eating (Image via Madhouse)

Compared to the first part of the series, the season 2 sequel by Madhouse, Hellsing Ultimate, is darker and gorier with several grotesque scenes that may upset one's stomach if they plan to watch it while eating. The entire atmosphere of anime is based on a dark and gothic tone, which matches up with the amount of gore the series brings to the table.

From an absurd amount of blood throughout the series, with some very intense and graphic representation of violence, the series might have just aced the top three if there were a ranking. Furthermore, the involvement of vampires and ghouls in the series also brings some of the most grotesque anime sequences.

8) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby is one of the most gory anime you might want to avoid while eating (Image via Science SARU)

When it comes to a list of gory anime, no one can beat the 2018 Science SARU series, Devilman Crybaby. While the rest of the entries have more of the usual blood and gore aspect to them, Devilman Crybaby takes it a step further with a trauma-inducing amount of gore and violence.

From the mass execution of people of all ages to some of the most disturbing graphic dismemberment, the series has a very remarkable reputation when it comes to presenting a grotesque experience for the viewers. Even the demon transformations in the series are something many people close their eyes to.

Final thoughts

When it comes to gory anime series, the anime-verse never disappoints. From psychologically traumatic experiences to straight up giving their viewers Hemophobia, there are several series that depend on intense gore to support their narrative and produce a thrilling experience.

