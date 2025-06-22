8 Bleach ships that are straight up absurd

The Bleach fandom is infamously known for its frequent shipping of several characters within the series. With a plethora of unique characters and iconic personalities, the fans often match up the characters based on their interactions with each other.

While some of the shipping makes sense and would be interesting to see being an actual thing in the series, some are just weird and absurd, making no sense at all. This list explores some of the most absurd and weird fan shipping done in the Bleach series, with some just taking it too far with their imagination.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Bleach anime and manga.

Some of the most absurd ships by the Bleach fandom

1) Yachiru Kusajishi x Kenpachi Zaraki

Yachiru and Kenpachi are one of the most absurd ships from the Bleach series (Image via Pierrot)

To begin with, Kenpachi Zaraki and Yachiru Kusajishi are companions throughout the series, especially for most of the early part. While her age is undisclosed in the series, she can be seen as a small girl in the series.

Shipping her with someone like Kenpachi, just because they used to hang out together and had a lieutenant and captain relationship, is straight up absurd for simply one glaring reason- Yachiru is a child. Furthermore, Yachiru is Kenpachi's adopted daughter, which pushed the ship further into an absurd territory.

2) Marechiyo Omaeda x Yoruichi Shihouin

Omaeda and Yoruichi is just another unnecessary and absurd shipping (Image via Pierrot)

Now, this is just pure evil and unnecessary teasing of the Gotei 13 captain, Soifon, the commander in chief of the stealth force. Just to let the drama unfold, some fans on the internet started the trend of shipping Omaeda, Soifon's lieutenant, and Yoruichi, Soifon's idol and possibly love interest.

What makes the shipping even more absurd is that both the characters, Omaeda and Yoruichi, have nothing in common and barely interact throughout the series. There is no possible way, unless Tite Kubo pulls something out of the hat, that the two have any connections in terms of a relationship.

3) Yasutora Sado (Chad) x Karin Kurosaki

Chad and Karin are just another absurd shipping (Image via Pierrot)

Let's see, one of Ichigo's best friends and comrades, and Ichigo's sister. The conversation around the family dinner table would surely go perfectly right with no escalation. While their interactions may have sparked some wild fan theories over the internet as to a ship between these two characters, Chad and Karin mostly have a relationship based on friendship and mutual respect.

While there just might be some possibilities to this fan-made theory, the absurdity lies in the absence of any true romantic interactions between the two characters, and the whole shipping concept coming from the fans' speculations.

4) Uryu Ishida x Bambietta Basterbine

Uryu and Bambietta are a long shot that's just impossible (Image via Pierrot)

Another shipping theory floating around the internet is that of a romantic possibility between Uryu Ishida and Bambietta Basterbine, one of the five Bambies. Uryu has a calm and collected personality with a great moral compass guiding him throughout his life. On the other hand, Bambietta is just unstable and chaotic, and takes joy in slaughtering others.

Even if Uryu were to consider any of the Bambies, it would not be Bambietta, the craziest one of the group. They are completely opposites, with not a single thing working between them to make this shipping not just another absurd theory made by the fandom.

5) Shunsui Kyoraku x Nanao Ise

Shunsui and Nao are straight-up uncle and niece in the Bleach series (Image via Pierrot)

Another captain-lieutenant shipping done by the Bleach fandom, which is absurd on so many levels. To begin with, the absurdity of the shipping, Shunsui and Nanao are straight up uncle and niece in the series' narrative. Furthermore, what they have in the series is a strong familial bond, not something romantic as some of the fans misinterpreted.

The series portrays Shunsui as a protective uncle who is very caring towards his niece Nanao, and in return, she treats Shunsui with great respect as a capable and loyal subordinate and lieutenant, nothing more than that.

6) Rukia x Byakuya Kuchiki

Shipping Rukia and Byakuya Kuchiki is just absurd (Image via Pierrot)

While Rukia is the adoptive sister of Byakuya Kuchiki, the key word here is "sister". One more of the fandom's absurdities when it comes to shipping characters, Rukia and Byakuya have been shipped several times. However, Tite Kubo also played a role in the absurdity by making Hisana, Byakuya's dead wife, a replica of Rukia's appearance.

Rukia always fished for Byakuya's recognition and attention to prove that she has become strong, but that was the extent of what she wanted. The fandom took it far by shipping them, but as mentioned earlier, Tite Kubo is partially to blame.

7) Sosuke Aizen x Momo Hinamori

Momo Aizen would never end up together by the end of the series (Image via Pierrot)

Yes, there might be a scope that Momo had a romantic interest in Sosuke Aizen at the beginning of the series, well, at least until he stabbed her and betrayed her trust. However, given how Souske Aizen's character is in the series, there is no way he has a love interest in anyone, let alone Momo.

The fans shipping them, while it has some support from the early narrative of the Bleach series, is ultimately an absurd theory, if they were expecting a romantic outcome during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from a power-hungry psychopath and an innocent and trusting Soul Reaper from the Gotei 13.

8) Ulquiorra Cifer x Orihime Inoue

Ulquiorra and Orihime were never meant to end up together in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

An absurd shipping between Ulquiorra Cifer and Orihime Inoue made by the Bleach fandom has surfaced on the internet ever so often. The interaction between them was purely out of Orihime's innocence and conviction to see good in anyone, despite them being enemies. But making it a shipping is just pushing the matter too far.

Ulquiorra is a cold and emotionally detached Espada, while Orihime is a kind-hearted and full-of-life human being. While she did at one point get to Ulquiorra with her kindness, that meant nothing in the end, as Ulquiorra continued being the same cold and ruthless Espada to the very end.

Furthermore, the series has explicitly shown a romantic relationship between Ichigo and Orihime. Adding someone else like Ulquiorra to the mix is just absurd and unnecessary.

Final thoughts

The Bleach fandom has made some of the most absurd and weird shipping through the years of the series' run. While some characters show a clear path towards their romantic partners, others are just some fan-made theories that either might be a possibility or just something that makes no sense.

With the upcoming fourth and final part of the Thousand-Year Blood War saga, the series shifts to a more action-oriented narrative, which might or might not reveal more relationship outcomes for the existing characters in the series.

