10 anime characters like Renji from Bleach

Upon his introduction to the Bleach anime, Renji Abarai made an impression on fans that has remained the same. Fans seek out anime characters like Renji from every other anime they watch now and then. Renji has a very dynamic personality, which ranges from being cocky and smug, to disquieted and depressed in case he loses a battle.

He is also very supportive and caring toward his allies. Renji is a hard worker who likes to push himself in training to become the best Shimigami. Considering his unique features, here are some anime characters like Renji from other anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions solely.

Bakugo, Uzui, and 8 other anime characters like Renji Abarai from Bleach

1) Bakugo Katsuki (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo from My Hero Academia is one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo from My Hero Academia and Renji from Bleach have characteristics in common based on personality. Both Bakugo and Renji are very hot-headed characters who like to rush into battle without giving a second thought and are easily provoked. Early rivalry with the protagonist is also a common theme; while Renji was against Ichigo, Bakugo hated Deku, which eventually changed for both.

Both of them have a competitive nature as a similar feature. During the U.A. sports festival, Bakugo was shown to be very aggressive in battle, trying to prove he was better than everyone else. Similarly, Renji was seen multiple times trying to one-up Ichigo.

Apart from being competitive, both are very loyal to their friends and others, willing to risk their lives to protect them. Bakugo was shown laying it on the line during his fight with Shigaraki in the Final War arc. Renji is also involved in multiple battles protecting his allies and the Soul Society, where he pushes himself to the limits in the anime.

2) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z is very similar to Renji from Bleach (Image via Toei Animation)

The Saiyan prince Vegeta from the Dragon Ball Z series is a very close match to the character of Renji. Both Renji and Vegeta start on the common ground of hating the protagonists from their anime but eventually become great allies. Both of them are very proud characters as well, regarding their powers as well as their personalities.

They both strive to accomplish greater things through their relentless training. While Vegeta trained in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber to increase his strength, Renji trained with Ikkaku to learn how to use his Bankai.

Due to their shared eagerness to protect their allies, Vegeta can be considered as one of the anime characters like Renji as well. Both of them have been seen to protect the people they care about to the extent of their strength.

3) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro from One Piece is another one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Toei Animation)

Being an exceptional swordsman himself, Roronoa Zoro from One Piece is among the anime characters like Renji. The primary use of the katana as a weapon is a similarity between both of them. While Renji from the anime Bleach uses his Bankai to release the spirit of Zabimaru from his sword, Zoro possesses cursed swords that are one of the strongest in the anime One Piece.

They are also very exceptional characters as comrades. While Zoro, being the first mate to Luffy, is extremely loyal to him and aids him in battles all the time, Renji has been seen joining Ichigo's party now and then in battle, aiding and supporting him.

They are also similarly hot-headed and competitive. Whether it be Zoro challenging Mihawk when he was far superior to him at that time or Renji constantly trying to surpass Ichigo, it gives an example of their similar stubbornness towards their goals.

4) Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Tengen Uzui and Renji are on the same level in terms of being similar (Image via Ufotable)

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer is as loud and loyal as Renji Abarai from the anime Bleach. Both of them serve as a great example of loyalty, as seen throughout their respective anime. Uzui has been seen to follow under the guidance of Kagaya Ubuyashiki and respect his fellow Hashira, while Renji is extremely loyal towards his captain Byakuya and the Gotei 13.

In terms of compassion, both of them are very caring underneath that tough act. Uzui loves and cares deeply for his wives, as seen during the Entertainment District arc, while Renji is very protective of Rukia, as seen multiple times throughout the anime.

5) Asuma Sarutobi (Naruto)

Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto is one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Pierrot)

Asuma Sarutobi from the popular anime Naruto is a character who has a lot in common with Renji from Bleach. Both of them are shown sharing mentor figures, Asuma being responsible for Shikamaru, Ino, and Choji, while Renji mentors Ichika, his daughter, as revealed in the manga. Both of them are also seen to fight for others rather than their own glory.

They also share the similarity of being underdogs who strive to prove themselves. While Renji always seems to struggle to catch up to Byakuya, feeling he is not good enough, Asuma struggles to keep up with the Sarutobi name, his father being a Hokage.

Asuma is an older, laid-back version of him and one of the anime characters like Renji, as they have a lot in common, as seen throughout their anime. They both struggle with living up to an expectation made for them while being very good at combat and excellent mentors.

6) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Sukuna has an aggressive approach in battle, making him one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Mappa)

Ryomen Sukuna, the primary antagonist from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, and Renji share a similarity towards the aggressive side. Both of them have a distinctive fighting style that is unorthodox and unpredictable. While Sukuna uses Domain Expansion, slashes, and brute force to dominate his enemies, Renji's Zanpakuto, Zabimaru, is a massive, unpredictable weapon he uses to crush his opponents.

As shown earlier in the Bleach anime series, Renji had a lot of confidence and arrogance, often making him cocky towards Ichigo and others. Sukuna possesses a godlike complex, considering everyone else beneath him, similar to and making him one of the anime characters like Renji.

7) Koutarou Amon (Tokyo Ghoul)

Amon from Tokyo Ghoul is one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Pierrot)

Koutarou Amon from Tokyo Ghoul and Renji Abarai from Bleach are quite similar in terms of personality. In terms of loyalty, both of them are very similar, as Amon is a dedicated investigator for the CCG, while Renji is a devoted soldier under the Gotei 13.

Just like many other characters from this list, Amon also shares an early rivalry with the protagonist, just like Renji. Earlier in season 1/episode 8 of the Tokyo Ghoul anime, Amon faces Kaneki and immediately engages him. Similarly, in season 1/episode 16 of the Bleach anime, Renji fights upon meeting Ichigo immediately.

Both of them have also been seen relentlessly training to become stronger, to protect other people and their allies. They are also seen to struggle with their morals as, later on, Amon realizes that not all ghouls are as evil as he thought while Renji recognizes that the Soul Scociety is not always correct.

8) Inuyasha (InuYasha)

Inuyasha from InuYasha is another one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Sunrise)

Characteristics of being hot-headed, impulsive, and quick to jump into fights is what makes Inuyasha one of the anime characters like Renji. Both of them possess a pride that often gets in the way of their backing down even when needed. As a result of having such a brash personality, both of them tend to act recklessly.

Their constant urge to prove themselves also makes them a similar pair. While Renji feels the need to train harder to surpass other soul reapers and captains like Byakuya, Inuyasha constantly struggles to prove himself, as seen throughout the anime.

Another key resemblance is in their swords. Renji's Zabimaru is a whip-like Zanpakuto that can expand unpredictably, while Inuyasha's Tessaiga is a giant sword that can transform and unleash devastating attacks.

9) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Ryoku Matoi, another one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via Studio Trigger)

Another one of the anime characters, like Renji Abarai, who is hot-headed and determined, is Ryoku Matoi from the anime Kill la Kill. Both Ryoku and Renji have been shown to oppose authority and have stubborn personalities. Renji goes against the Soul Society to save Rukia while Ryoku rebels against Satsuki and the system that controls her.

Both of them have a similar wild and unpredictable style of fighting. Renji's Zabimaru, being an unpredictable Zanpukot, creates chaos in the battlefield while in combat. Similarly, Ryuoku uses a giant scissor blade as a weapon and haphazardly swings it around rather than using any refined technique.

10) Ban (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Ban from The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the anime characters like Renji (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ban from the anime series The Seven Deadly Sins is as cocky and loud as Renji from Bleach. Both of their cocky attitude comes out during fights. When he went against Meliodas, Ban exhibited signs of taunting as a part of his cocky attitude similar to Renji when he battled Ichigo.

Both have also shown signs of determination towards training. Renji constantly trained himself tirelessly for his goal of surpassing Bakyuya, while Ban intensely trained in Purgatory despite suffering constant pain, just to grow stronger.

Both of them also possess a knack for challenging and fighting stronger opponents, as shown when Ban challenges Meliodas, who is generally considered the strongest character in the series. In episode 52 of the Bleach anime, Renji challenged Byakuya, who was the captain of his squad, a far stronger character than him at that point.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Renji Abarai from Bleach have a variety of traits that make them unique in their respective anime. Renji has a wide range of qualities that add up to his personality, making him so versatile and interesting.

Fans have looked for anime characters like Renji for both his positive and his negative traits. With the anticipation of the upcoming season of Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War, fans wait eagerly to see how the story unfolds.

