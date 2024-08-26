Zoro's words to Luffy after Vegapunk's death anger One Piece fans against the swordsman

In the aftermath of Vegapunk’s sad death, a split appeared among the One Piece fans because of Zoro’s straightforward reply to Luffy’s sorrow. Although the Straw Hat Pirates barely survived, Zoro insisted that Luffy, being one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, must not sob after Vegapunk's death.

Most fans think Zoro, who is without a care in the world, is not here for his comrades as the Straw Hats are loyal and united. At the same time, some people believe that Zoro’s realism has no other way to go because of their life-threatening situation. This critical moment has caused a compelling discussion around the personalities and principles in the series which fans love.

One Piece: Zoro faces backlash after his latest comments on Luffy's grief

Zoro criticizes Luffy for sobbing over Dr. Vegapunk's death (Image via Shueisha)

After the passing of Vegapunk, Luffy showed a major amount of sorrow for the loss of a genius scientist who contributed substantially to the plot’s main themes. Nevertheless, Zoro’s lack of empathy for Luffy during that time received a lot of backlash from the fans of One Piece.

The swordsman expressed that even though Vegapunk’s death was regrettable, they and their allies made it out alive, and Luffy, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, should be able to cope with the matter without any consequence.

Roronoa Zoro as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Numerous people, however, were quick to express how they considered Zoro’s declaration to be rude and vacant of the depth of feeling they had come to expect from that character. The fans also pointed out that Zoro, who suffered similar tragedies in the past, including his loss to Dracule Mihawk, would have wished for a more careful reaction from Luffy if things were the other way around.

Many of the fanbase have been enraged at the thought that Zoro would trivialize Luffy's distress over Vegapunk's demise, reverting to self-pity. They believe that the swordsman's practicality in this chapter is a dishonor to the character's essential principles.

One Piece: Divided perspectives on Zoro's comments

"Zoro: this is pathetic. He’s one of the four emperors now and he’s moping over one geezer dying. Yea, it didn’t make it much better," a fan said.

"Imagine if Luffy scoffed at Zoro when he was sobbing after the whooping he took from Mihawk back in Baratie arc," another fan said.

"Exactly. Zoro lowkey a hypocrite ?" asked a fan.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction and anger towards Zoro's remarks on various internet forums and social media channels. Many people argued that Zoro's lack of empathy is a breach of the Straw Hat crew's fundamental principles which underscore the significance of companionship and loyalty.

Fans have also speculated that if the scenarios were interchanged and if it was Zoro who had undergone a traumatic loss, Luffy's would be comforting and sympathetic rather than rebuff his feelings.

"Zoro isn't wrong though. Considering the odds that were stacked up against them, the SH's got away with all of their allies alive + one Vegapunk. It may not have been the Prime body but it still counts. He's being pragmatic," said a fan while defending Zoro.

"He’s telling that to himself since he feels the same. Coping with his sake," said a fan.

"They are the stage in the game where loose is inevitable. Kidd and his crew might be dead, Law lost his entire crew and ship except for Bepo, and the Strawhats were unable to rescue who they set out to but their crew remained intact. Zoro loves Luffy. He hates to see him upset. Now and in the future it seems inevitable. Pain for both of them is inevitable, because as long as Luffy is upset, so is Zoro. He sees it," according to a fan.

Although some people criticized Zoro's reaction, some others have a different point of view. These enthusiasts reemphasize that Zoro's utterances might have been too blunt, yet partially still hold weight.

They highlight the fact that considering the critical situation in which they found themselves, it is no trifling matter for the Straw Hats and their allies that they narrowly escaped death. In a world as treacherous as the one in One Piece where the stakes are always set high, they hold that Zoro's practical method is a necessary buffer to Luffy's more visceral answer.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece fandom has been divided by the drama caused by Zoro's comments to Luffy, which has led fans to passionately discuss the swordsman's motivation and the ramifications of these on the Straw Hat Pirates. While some have reacted negatively to Zoro's insensitivity, others have defended his point of view as though somewhat disturbing but not completely wrong.

