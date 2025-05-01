Is Soi Fon in love with Yoruichi in Bleach? Their relationship, explored

Soi Fon and Yoruichi's eventful and rather odd relationship has always been a huge point of discussion within the Bleach series' fandom. Although their relationship is often written similarly to a gag, turned into an avenue for character development, many questions regarding the actual nature of their relationship remain rather obscured in subtext.

Ad

Soi Fon has expressed her close admiration towards Yoruichi. Its nature has not been painted or hinted to be romantic. Given the usual tropes and the depiction of Soi Fon's feelings towards Yoruichi, it can be inferred that Soi Fon is not in love with Yoruichi. Her feelings closely resemble those of infatuation or obsession stemming from feelings of deep admiration.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Why their relationship isn't romantic, explained

Soi Fon as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Soi Fon's relationship and feelings towards Yoruichi have been an overarching character trait that served as a major point for Soi Fon's character development throughout the different arcs of the series. Soi Fon originated from a lower noble house, directly serving the Shihouin noble house within the Soul Society. Given the family tradition, Soi Fon vowed fealty and subordination under Yoruichi, quickly becoming her personal guard.

Ad

Trending

Dialogue mentioning their initial relationship makes it clear that Soi Fon did not hold Yoruichi in high regard. This was due to her laid-back and rather unserious demeanor, which Soi Fon regarded as unbecoming of a noble and her master. It is possible that Soi Fon's feelings of infatuation towards Yoruichi developed as a result of Yoruichi being her mentor. She was also an actually capable noble as well as a combatant.

Ad

Yoruichi as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Soi Fon's usual mentions of Yoruichi, alongside her disposition towards any article related to Yoruichi, reflect traits resembling those of infatuation as well as obsession. These have served as tropes usual to both anime and manga.

Ad

Although Soi Fon's feelings towards Yoruichi might resemble those of romantic heartbreak, it should be noted that Yoruichi abandoning her post as Soi Fon's master and mentor gave rise to feelings of betrayal and heartbreak within Soi Fon. This is especially since she had served Yoruichi, who essentially raised Soi Fon from a young age into the capable captain she was.

Soi Fon and Yoruichi's potential canon love interests in Bleach, explored

Kisuke Urahara as seeen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Soi Fon has not been depicted as romantically inclined towards any main or supporting character within the series. Her only visible or mentioned feelings are her rather perverted gravitation towards Yoruichi, which resembles a complex.

Ad

Even if Soi Fon's feelings toward Yoruichi were confirmed as romantic, they would remain unrequited. This is because Yoruichi's interactions with her resemble solely those of a close master and apprentice. Yoruichi has never expressed any degree of romantic interest in Soi Fon.

Similarly, Yoruichi has not been directly mentioned to have romantic inclinations towards any character. Albeit, the strongest candidate for such a position would unequivocally be Kisuke Urahara. Yoruichi’s strong feelings of companionship and loyalty have already been confirmed. This is due to her decision to abandon the Soul Society alongside her noble status and numerous illustrious titles to accompany Urahara to the human world.

Ad

Unfortunately, no romantic feelings or love interests associated with Soi Fon or Yoruichi Shihouin have been outright confirmed within the Bleach series. Speculations drawn from character interactions remain the only source of such information.

Final Thoughts

Yoruichi, Soi Fon, and Urahara have remained as the main trio whose feelings for each other have remained obscured throughout the numerous arcs. This is a quality that remained obscure even in the epilogue. Although nothing about their relationship has been confirmed, it is possible that Tite Kubo expands on the unresolved plotline of Bleach's much-anticipated Hell arc.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More