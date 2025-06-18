10 legendary anime openings that no new anime can ever surpass

While the new generation of musicians and singers create great anime openings, some of the most iconic openings belong to classic series that have left an indelible imprint on fans' hearts. The opening to any series plays a very significant role in engaging the audience early on, before even the show begins.

Ad

While some of the anime openings have been straight out chartbusters, some have worked by leaving an early childhood impression on the fans. Here are some of the best openings to an anime arranged chronologically, based on when they were released.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Departure!, We Are!, and 8 other legendary anime openings that are unsurpassed

1) Rock the Dragon (Dragon Ball Z)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 1989 Dragon Ball Z theme "Rock the Dragon", composed by Shuki Levi and Haim Saban, with vocals by Jeremy Sweet, has been a fan favorite since it was first released in 1989. Ron Wasserman is often mistakenly credited for the original theme, but he only composed the background music.

The music is part of many anime fans' childhood memories, as Dragon Ball Z was one of the most popular series at the time of its release and during its entire 9-season run. The opening is a perfect representation of what the anime's main theme is all about- power and action.

Ad

2) Moonlight Densetsu (Sailor Moon)

Ad

The anime opening "Moonlight Densetsu" was the first opening theme for the popular 1992 anime series, Sailor Moon. Composed by Tetsuya Komoro and written by Kanako Oda, the opening theme was thoroughly enjoyed by many as a beautiful masterpiece from the 90s.

The opening theme is a mixture of suspenseful and organic synth music, which heavily complements the sharp vocals used in the song. Furthermore, its association with such a big anime title like Sailor Moon also played a part in the song's legendary status.

Ad

3) Smile Bomb (YuYu Hakusho: Ghost Files)

Ad

The 1992 anime series YuYu Hakusho: Ghost Files' opening theme song "Smile Bomb" is among the most popular theme compositions. Composed and sung by Matsuko Mawatari, it has one of the most heart-touching and beautiful lyrics. Cal Finch is credited with the lyrics of the English rendition of Smile Bomb.

The opening theme is very groovy with beautifully executed synth fillers between the lyrics. Furthermore, the composition has several well-thought-out drops in the groove that make it enjoyable.

Ad

4) Departure! (Hunter X Hunter)

Ad

Coming from the original 1999 Hunter X Hunter series, the anime opening "Departure!" has some of the most striking vocals, which warm the audience's heart. Originally composed by Toshihiko Sahashi for the 1999 version and later by Yoshihisa Hirano for the 2011 version, the opening theme was sung by Masatoshi Ono.

Many fans of the series consider "Departure!" to be the best opening theme of the series among many others featured in both the original run and the Studio Madhouse remake in 2011.

Ad

5) We Are! (One Piece)

Ad

The first and probably the most iconic anime opening for the 1999 One Piece series, "We Are!" has been a fan favorite hit ever since its introduction. Composed by Kohei Tanaka, written by Shoko Fujibayashi, and sung by Hiroshi Kitadani, the song was a masterpiece and rightfully carries the vibe of the series.

The song has catchy lyrics and synth parts that immediately give a rush of adrenaline and a sense of adventure. Furthermore, what made it so popular was its perfect blend with the theme of the One Piece series' narrative.

Ad

6) R★O★C★K★S (Naruto)

Ad

The classic anime opening R★O★C★K★S by the Japanese band Hound Dog has been an iconic and integral part of the cult classic Naruto series (2002). With the series already being a massive hit among the fans, the legendary opening theme was just a bonus for the fandom.

The song has a very calm and engaging vibe, which perfectly goes with the theme of the series. Furthermore, the song has some beautifully written lyrics that act as a medium of storytelling. Despite several newer anime openings gaining popularity, R★O★C★K★S will always hold its iconic position.

Ad

7) Asterisk (Bleach)

Ad

The 2004 Bleach series started with probably one of the most recognizable anime openings of the entire series, "Asterisk". Composed by Masahiro Takeda and performed by the renowned Japanese band Orange Range, the opening theme had a fun and bright approach, which easily hooked fans.

Despite the background music being a bit busy, the vocals and groove of the song perfectly blended in synchronization, making the result a definite legendary masterpiece. With a crossover between the pop and rock genres of music, the song catered to both communities, further helping its popularity grow.

Ad

8) The WORLD (Death Note)

Ad

Written and composed by Ruka and performed by the Japanese band NIGHTMARE, the heavy metal anime opening for the 2006 cult-classic Death Note series, The WORLD is popular among anime audiences. A heavy metal song as the opening of a dark anime series was a well-thought-out move, which yielded great results.

The song became very iconic among the fans. While many other heavy metal compositions have been released in recent years, with some even surpassing the quality of The WORLD, it still remains at the top of the charts.

Ad

9) Guren no Yumiya (Attack on Titan)

Ad

The anime opening Guren no Yumiya for the 2013 Attack on Titan series is probably one of the most iconic anime themes of all time. Composed and written by Revo and performed by the Japanese band Linked Horizon, the song had an overall theatrical feel throughout, which made it so popular.

The song is a mashup of Japanese and German lyrics, which, while heavily catered to the series' narrative, also created a unique experience, making it much more iconic and recognizable among fans. The Guren no Yumiya is a song that raises the bar for several newer anime openings.

Ad

10) Unravel (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ad

Unravel by Japanese musician TK from Ling Tosite Sigure for the 2014 Tokyo Ghoul series is intricate, both in terms of lyrics and musicality. While it is a newer song compared to the others on the list, it has a beautiful mashup of several music genres that makes it unforgettable.

The Tokyo Ghoul season one anime opening has a very emotional standpoint that swiftly shifts into a more heavy metal and pleading tone, almost like a story in itself. Furthermore, the mesmerizing and versatile voice of TK brings the song to life, making it an experience rather than just another song.

Ad

Final thoughts

Anime openings have always served as a way to connect the fans. Sometimes, they even act as a reminder to the fans to refresh their memories of the series. From purely entertaining to emotional and storytelling, these songs have earned a legendary status that is really hard to beat for many newer compositions.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More