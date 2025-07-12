The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2: Rintaro and Kaoruko's relationship takes a major turn, as they overcome the Chidori-Kikyo feud

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2, titled Chidori and Kikyo, was released on July 12, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode witnessed a major development in Rintaro and Kaoruko's relationship, as they set aside the feud between Chidori and Kikyo and embraced a future where they would strive to know each other better.

Although their relationship suffered a minor hiccup due to Rintaro's preconceived notions about Kikyo and Chidori's bad relationship, he was eventually able to realize his mistake and look past those notions. As for Kaoruko, she brought out a new side of Rintaro, a calm and gentle person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2: Rintaro meets Kaoruko outside Chidori

Rintaro closes the curtains (Image via CloveWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 begins with Rintaro Tsumugi wondering why Kaoruko had to be a student from Kikyo, just when he thought he found someone who looked him straight in the eye and told him he wasn't scary.

He frantically closes the curtains and disappears from view. The next day, Rintaro's friends, Shohei, Saku, and Ayato, discuss the brutal treatment they received from the girls at Kikyo Private Academy again. Even Saku, who is considered popular among ladies, didn't escape the Kikyo girls' wrath.

Shohei is convinced that Chidori and Kikyo are like oil and vinegar (he meant water), who cannot get along. Meanwhile, Rintaro cannot erase Kaoruko's face from his mind. He recalls how shocked she appeared after seeing him from the other side.

Rintaro and his friends (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 then focuses on Rintaro's inner thoughts, as he feels Kaoruko may never return to the store, considering Kikyo hates Chidori. He thinks it's perhaps for the best, as nothing good would have come out of her being near a Chidori student.

Meanwhile, Shohei asks Rintaro if he would like to hang out with him and others after school. Seeing that he has no requests from his mother, the boy decides to tag along. As they reach the gate, they hear a commotion. Upon closer inspection, Rintaro Tsumugi finds Kaoruko standing in front of the gate. Seeing a girl from Kikyo at Chidori, Shohei confronts her and asks her why she's at the gate.

Kaoruko and her friends (Image via CloverWorks)

Kaoruko responds to him, saying that she is waiting for someone. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 then shows Rintaro restraining Shohei and apologizing to Kaoruko on his behalf. Kaoruko says it's fine. At this moment, two girls from Kikyo, Ayu and Shizuka, arrive at the scene and escort Kaoruko away from Chidor's boys.

They tell Kaoruko that she shouldn't be near Chidori. After the commotion, Rintaro and his friends leave for a place to hang out. Meanwhile, Rintaro wonders if Kaoruko wanted to see him. Thinking about the possibility makes Rintaro grin in delight, though he tries his best to hide it from his friends.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2: A resolution after a mini setback

Rintaro, as seen smiling in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Following the incident at Chidori High's front gate, Rintaro and his friends head to a Karaoke. Interestingly, Saku observes Rintaro's distant look and asks him if something is bothering him. However, Rintaro insists that he is fine, though his expressions suggest otherwise. He even apologizes to Saku for making him worried.

Saku says it's always been like this with Rintaro, as he doesn't want to open up to his friends. Afterward, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2, Rintaro returns home and discovers Kaoruko waiting for him. She apologizes to him for underestimating the feud between Chidori and Kikyo. Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother snaps at him and notes that Kaoruko was waiting for him for a long time.

Kaoruko and Rintaro, as seen in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2, Kaoruko's tummy growls in hunger. Rintaro grins, which further embarrasses Kaoruko. The boy then offers Kaoruko some cake to eat and asks her why she was by the gate. Kaoruko replies that she wanted to see him. Without thinking too much, Rintaro accidentally spills that he was happy to see her, but quickly retracts his words.

He adds that he didn't expect Kaoruko to meet him anymore, since she goes to Kikyo. Rintaro thinks that nothing good would have come from her spending time with him. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, Kaoruko Waguri says in a low voice that she was happy when she found out that Rintaro went to Chidori.

Rintaro and his mother (Image via CloverWorks)

With a glum expression on her face, she makes an excuse and abruptly leaves. Rintaro realizes that his words must have hurt Kaoruko, who didn't even finish the cake she loved so much. Afterward, Rintaro's mother asks him about the conversation with Kaoruko. She snaps at her son for doing the same thing that everyone has always done to him: forcing preconceptions without knowing the reality.

Rintaro's mother tells her son that he shouldn't have assumed everything about Kaoruko, just because she goes to Kikyo. Finally, Rintaro Tsumugi understands his mistake and punches himself. He curses himself for being like those delinquents from the other night. Rintaro then thanks his mother for showing him the light.

Rintaro apologizes to Kaoruko (Image via CloveWorks)

The next day, Kaoruko arrives at school and finds Rintaro waiting for her at the front gate. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 then shows Rintaro apologizing to Kaoruko for hurting her. After becoming slightly embarrassed, Kaoruko tells Rintaro that he is too kind.

Following this, Rintaro realizes that he must be upfront with Kaoruko, just the way she has been with him. He apologizes once again for focusing on the preconceived notions about the schools, which ultimately led him to neglect Kaoruko's feelings as a person. Rintaro adds that he was equally happy to see Kaoruko at the front gate.

Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen together (Image via CloverWorks)

Hearing Rintaro's apology, Kaoruko's face becomes brighter than before. She reintroduces herself as Kaoruko and tells him that their schools don't matter at all, as people do. That's why she wants to learn more about Rintaro. Following this, Rintaro enters the classroom and thinks about his recent conversation.

At this moment, Rintaro looks outside and sees Kaoruko at the window of Kikyo's classroom, heartily smiling at him. Soaked with complex emotions, Rintaro realizes that he wants to learn more about Kaoruko. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 ends with Rintaro Tsumugi realizing that the world he never thought he would be a part of feels like it's a step away.

Conclusion

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 was a heartwarming exposition, focusing on the complexities of human relationships and the preconceived notions about something can affect bonds. Thankfully, Rintaro realized it soon and saved a relationship from withering.

