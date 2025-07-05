The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1: Rintaro and Kaoruko's story begins as they find out each other's biggest secret

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1, titled Rintaro and Kaoruko, was released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode marked the beginning of a wholesome rom-com story, featuring the two unlikely lovebirds, Rintaro Tsugumi and Kaoruko Waguri.

Ad

The episode highlighted the character dynamics, as Rintaro had a chance encounter with Kaoruko at his family's patissier. Undoubtedly, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 did justice to Saka Mikami's manga series, injecting life into the memorable panels.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1: Rintaro's first meeting with Kaoruko

Rintaro, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 begins with contrasting scenes from two neighboring schools — Chidori Public High, an all-boys school for "delinquents," and Kikyo Private Academy, an elite institution for wealthy and dignified ladies. The girls at the Kikyo Academy begin their morning, singing a chorus in unison.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the male protagonist, Rintaro Tsugumi, stares out of the windows from the Chidori High and looks at the bright curtains of Kikyo Academy. He wonders what lies beyond those curtains. Rintaro knows that it must be a world he won't ever come in contact with. Rather, he just waits for the classes to get over.

Following this, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 focuses on a group of delinquent boys ganging up on a few students from Chidori High to get information on a "blonde-haired boy," who has a debt to repay. From the descriptions, it's apparent they are talking about Rintaro.

Ad

Rintaro's friends, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1, Rintaro Tsugumi appears on the scene. Rintaro's intimidating aura scares off the delinquents, who quickly run away. One of Rintaro's friends accuses him of bringing trouble. The blonde-haired protagonist clarifies that it was only a misunderstanding.

Ad

According to Rintaro, he heard voices arguing near his place the other night. He went there and heard something about "cheating," so he slapped the person. However, later he felt bad and went back to talk to him. Yet, he ended up scaring the boy even more. As they continue their conversation, a group of girls from Kikyo High pass by.

One of them drops a handkerchief. Rintaro's friend picks it up and goes to return it. However, the girls scornfully look at him and say he can throw it away since it has become worthless. From the onset, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 establishes that the girls from Kikyo Academy resent the boys from Chidori High.

Ad

Students from Kikyo Academy (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Rintaro's friend, Shohei, asks him if he would like to go to the Karaoke after school. At this moment, the male protagonist receives a text from his mother, asking him to help her at the store at 6 pm. Following this, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 shows Rintaro working at his family's Patisserie.

Ad

Through a monologue, Rintaro explains that his family owns a patisserie, and sometimes, they force him to help. While working at his family's patisserie on his mother's behalf, Rintaro Tsumugi notices a young girl eating a table full of cake. The moment she makes eye contact with Rintaro, she chokes on her cake and runs away after calming down.

Kaoruko Wagumi in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Rintaro wonders if he scared her away. Later, he finds out from his mother that the girl was Waguri, who stops by the store once or twice a month. Rintaro says it will be on him if she stops coming. His mother reminds him of his bad habit of blaming himself for everything.

Ad

The next day at school, Rintaro still sulks over the incident involving the customer. Shohei heartily approaches Rintaro and asks if it's finally their turn to hear him out. However, Rintaro shuts him down and heads off to buy some lunch. Shohei and others feel Rintaro keeps putting a wall between them.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1: Rintaro and Kaoruko's bond deepens

Rintaro's mother (Image via CloverWorks)

After returning from school, Rintaro finds out from his mother that Waguri has come and she wants to talk to him. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 then shows Waguri formally introducing herself as Kaoruko Waguri. She treats the boy to a meal at his own store and apologizes for her behavior the other day.

Ad

Kaoruko thinks the boy must have been surprised by the amount of cake she ate the other day. She explains that she was the only one in the shop at that time, which was why she couldn't wait until she had gotten home. At any rate, Kaoruko asks Rintaro about him. Rintaro wonders why Kaoruko is so interested in knowing about him.

At this moment, Kaoruko reveals something interesting. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1, Kaoruko Wagumi ran away the other day because she was too embarrassed by how Rintaro stared at her. Instead of being scared, she felt her heart "racing."

Ad

Kaoruko reveals the truth (Image via CloverWorks)

Undoubtedly, Rintaro couldn't comprehend how someone's heart could race because of him. After a while, when it gets dark outside, Kaoruko decides to leave. Yet, before leaving the store, she tells Rintaro that she never considered him "scary." After saying this, she heartily smiles at Rintaro, which sends his heart aflutter.

Ad

Following this, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 shows Rintaro thinking about his conversation with the girl. Suddenly, his mother asks him whether he checked if Kaoruko reached home safely. While looking for Kaoruko, the boy sees her being cornered by the two delinquent students from earlier, who want to use her for revenge against him.

They ask Kaoruko about Rintaro, who is famous for being "terrifying." However, Kaoruko stands up for Rintaro Tsumugi. She denies the false allegations, insisting on the fact that he is a kind person. Interestingly, Rintaro overhears the conversation. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1, one of the delinquents tries to punch Kaoruko.

Ad

Rintaro and Kaoruko in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Just when he is about to do it, Rintaro steps up and takes the punch in Kaoruko's stead. Rintaro Tsumugi's intimidating glare scares them. Eventually, they run away after seeing Rintaro's forehead bleeding. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1, Rintaro Tsumugi apologizes to Kaoruko for the troubles he caused.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kaoruko wonders why people consider the boy "scary." It doesn't make any sense to her. All she sees is a kind soul. Finally, Kaoruko Wagumi thanks Rintaro for saving her. The next day, while going to school, Rintaro still thinks about Kaoruko's words. He is always used to people thinking the worst of him because of his looks.

Rintaro sees Kaoruko behind the curtains of Kikyo High (Image via CloverWorks)

That's why he doesn't expect to be loved or praised. Yet, he has found someone who thinks otherwise. Meanwhile, Rintaro looks at the curtains of the Kikyo High and wonders when Kaoruko will stop by the store next. At this moment, the boy notices that someone is opening the curtains.

Ad

Rintaro Tsugumi becomes surprised and in disbelief when he sees Kaoruko Wagumi on the opposite side. Kaoruko is also surprised to see Rintaro. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 ends with Rintaro discovering that Kaoruko is a student from Kikyo, the school where students despise the boys from Chidori High.

Conclusion

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 1 perfectly sets up the narrative, with a sound introduction to Kaoruko and Rintaro. The episode captured their chemistry and showed signs of their mutual affection.

Ad

Although the episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, Kaoruko might not mind Rintaro being a Chidori High Student. While the episode covered only one chapter from the manga, it was enough to establish the story's premise.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More