Netflix's latest move might ruin this major Summer 2025 rom-com anime

Summer 2025's lineup has been quite a strong one for rom-com anime fans, and The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity was one of the most highly anticipated. The anime based on Saka Mikami’s acclaimed manga is scheduled to be released in Japan on July 5, 2025, and in other Asian countries on July 13.

Netflix's new region-locked and staggered release plan has caused quite the backlash and may have significant implications for the show's international success. The streaming service's decision to roll out the episodes in this way could potentially hurt this Summer 2025 rom-com anime title.

The release date debacle of rom-com anime The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Kaoruko Waguri as seen in rom-com anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As mentioned above, Netflix Japan's release for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity has been confirmed for July 5, 2025. Other Asian territories will follow one week later, on July 13. Things get more complicated for international audiences, as Netflix's global rollout is delayed by two months to September 2025. Anime fans are left wondering why Netflix is no longer releasing its simulcasts on a global level on time.

Netflix India also confirmed the release date for July 13, 2025, along with other Asian territories. However, this two-month wait for audiences in the West has never been seen before, as it's another delay that directly goes against the anime industry's shift to global simulcasts for major titles.

Fan backlash and piracy concerns

Rintaro Tsumugi as seen in rom-com anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Netflix’s staggered release schedule has incited a wave of backlash from international anime fans. Social media is abuzz with criticisms against Netflix’s distribution tactics. Many viewers are openly declaring that they plan to resort to alternative methods of watching The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity.

This comes as the anime is one of the most anticipated romance titles of Summer 2025. International anime consumers have a history of flocking to illegal streaming sites when official releases are delayed or absent. Netflix’s tactics are eerily reminiscent of this past.

Despite Netflix, Disney, and Sony supporting legislation to crack down on anime piracy, Netflix’s release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity may be backfiring.

Impact on series momentum

Rintaro and Kaoriko as seen in the rom-com anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Streaming The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity in multiple countries, weeks apart, could dilute its cultural impact. The current anime landscape, shaped by social media, thrives on real-time global engagement. Streaming the series simultaneously maximizes buzz and discoverability.

Releasing it later for non-Japanese audiences separates them from early conversations, hindering viral potential.

The delay also disrupts content creators and reviewers who depend on timely access to stay relevant. With the fall season bringing new titles, the anime could be overshadowed, weakening its momentum and diminishing the promotional value of its strong source material.

The broader implications

Kaoruko Waguri as seen in rom-com anime (Image via CloverWorks)

This release structure can be worrying because it looks like it has started to become a trend in Netflix's anime shows. The streaming platform has been making significant expenditures on anime, including licensing existing content and producing original titles.

Despite this, the latest release policies do not just prove a hindrance to its ambitions of vastly spreading the reach of anime globally. They also come with the danger of stirring up the audience it is trying to cultivate.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity's release can be seen as a litmus test for how such regional restrictions can negatively impact even the most promising of Summer 2025 rom-com anime titles.

Conclusion

Rintaro Tsumugi as seen in rom-com anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Netflix seems to be very unwilling to expand the distribution method for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity. Instead, they have continued their policy of releasing the anime in some countries way ahead of others, thus alienating fans and losing potential viewers.

While this particular rom-com anime has potential for real breakout international success, by making it difficult to access the show, they may be squandering it.

