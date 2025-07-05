Call of the Night season 2 episode 1: The Night kicks off once more as Nazuna and Ko return with style and bite

Released on July 4, 2025, Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 brought back the dreamy, surreal atmosphere that the previous season wowed viewers with. LIDENFILMS once more showcased why this anime was a much-anticipated one with a great start to the new season.

Season 2 episode 1 reintroduced Nazuna Nanakusa and Ko Yamori as leads in the story. There were also appearances by the supporting cast in Seri Kikyou, Midori Kohakobe, Hatsuka Suzushiro, Kabura Honda, and Niko Hirata. With Nazuna and Ko deciding to fall for each other, the others made attempts to hilariously speed up this process by adding their two cents.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 returns with style and bite

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1, titled There's No Time For Us, began with a brief view of the pink-washed city. The view was then cut short by Nazuna's silhouette, who dive-bombed to kick off the episode. The scene shifted to showcasing the empty city streets before transitioning to Nazuna's apartment.

In it, Nazuna and Ko were busy playing a game as both Niko and Hatsuke tried to get their attention. As repeated calls failed, Niko shut down their console and asked to borrow Ko as Hatsuka took Nazuna aside. Right off the bat, their aims were simple - to understand what each Nazuna and Ko felt about each other.

In Ko's case, he was taken to the rooftop sit-out area, sitting among Niko, Midori, Seri, and Kabura. They wanted to "help" him out in gaining Nazuna's affection, as it was important in turning him into a vampire. As Niko stated in Call of the Night season 2 episode 1, he would become Nazuna's "offspring" soon.

Niko, Ko, Seri, Kabura and Midori (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, in reality, the girls wanted to enjoy stories of Nazuna and Ko's teenage romance over drinks. Elsewhere, Hatsuka had brought Nazuna to a seemingly high-end clothing store. Her aim - to dress the girl up. The scene reverted back to Ko and the girls, who were trying to explain to Ko what "liking" a person meant.

Once again, Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 shifted to Hatsuka and Nazuna. After trying on clothes, the latter found herself clad in a knee-length white dress, complete with a peach jacket. As Hatsuka stated, Nazuna's regular outfit was a little too revealing for Ko and so she needed to change up.

On the rooftop, the girls pressed Ko some more for details of his relationship with Nazuna. During this, Midori got drunk as well. Elsewhere, Hatsuka and Nazuna were out for drinks, where Nazuna wanted to know how to attract Ko better. She ended up drinking too much and passed out, with Ko carrying her home.

Ko and Nazuna (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The next night, Nazuna and Ko took a trip to Tokyo City in Call of the Night season 2 episode 1. As they reached, Ko voiced that he disliked people who admired the city for no reason. This led to Nazuna slapping him, as she disagreed with him, her reason being that Tokyo was a place to be visited with a purpose and friends.

They then walked the streets and watched love/romance display itself through different types of couples. Nazuna compared their bond to a physical relationship blooming into love - a vampire sucking blood was akin to dining and mating, and here, they wanted to be together. The takeaway - love needn't be dramatic to be felt.

Next, the pair made their way to Ueno Zoo. After a brief walkaround, they were atop the lookout area, wherein Ko confessed that he desired to stay in his hometown to be closer to Nazuna. The girl responded by expressing her glee at visiting Tokyo with Ko. Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 ended with Nazuna sucking Ko's blood, as their journey to love kicked off.

