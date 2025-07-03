Dandadan season 2 episode 1: Turbo Granny saves Momo as fight against the Tsuchinoko begins

Released on Friday, July 4, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 1 picks up right where season 1 left off, continuing the Cursed House Arc. The episode introduces the primary antagonists of this arc, the Kito family and the Tsuchinoko, marking the beginning of Momo, Okarun, and Jiji’s battle against them.

Turbo Granny comes to Momo’s rescue from the Kito men, but the group soon finds themselves face-to-face with the entire Kito family at Jiji’s house, revealed to be a sacrificial altar for the Great Serpent, the Mongolian Deathworm, a terrifying man-eating cryptid that makes its entrance by the end of the episode.

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 opens with Turbo Granny saving Momo as the Kito family enters

Momo in Dandadan season 2 episode 1 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 1, titled "Like, This Is the Legend of the Giant Snake," adapts manga chapters 34 to 37, picking up directly after the first season’s events.

The episode opens at the hot spring as the creepy Kito family men approach Momo. She tries to use her powers, but one of them restrains her, and her dizziness from the hot water prevents her from reacting effectively. Suddenly, a snake statue behind her breaks off and strikes the man, allowing Momo to escape. The fences collapse onto the rest of the men pursuing her, stopping them.

Confused by the unexpected assistance, Momo briefly admires the view until she notices Turbo Granny, who hid in her backpack to enjoy the springs herself. Soon after, the Chamber of Commerce members arrive and, blame the Kito family for the property damage and decide to involve the police.

The Kito family in this episode (Image via Science SARU)

On her way back, Momo thanks Turbo Granny for the unexpected save. She asks the yokai her thoughts about Jiji’s house, as Momo hasn’t sensed anything unusual. Turbo Granny replies that the house is ominous indeed, "soaked in human blood."

Meanwhile, at Jiji’s home, Okarun and Jiji find the room covered in talismans and decide to wait for Momo. When the doorbell rings, Jiji opens it, expecting her! but instead finds a group of women from the Kito family, his landlords. They question his sudden disappearance and confront him about bringing "spirit mediums" into the house.

Okarun and Momo (Image via Science SARU)

Just when the old Kito lady suddenly pulls a gun, a police officer appears. Unfortunately, it’s quickly revealed that he’s working with the Kitos and has helped the Kito men evade arrest.

As tensions rise, Jiji introduces Okarun as a friend, and the Kito members interrogate him to confirm. Okarun’s quick thinking helps him pass their test. However, when Momo is mentioned, Jiji lies about her involvement, but the sharp-eyed Kito family head, their mother, immediately catches on, escalating the situation.

Dandadan season 2 episode 1: Momo learns about the Tsuchinoko legend as the Kito family summons the Great Serpent

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 then shifts to Momo as she stumbles upon a shrine dedicated to the Tsuchinoko serpent. Curious, she speaks with the priest, who invites her inside and begins recounting the local legend. According to him, "a dragon flying through the skies will cast a rainbow, and the wrath of the mountain will swallow the village."

The tale describes how the volcano on the mountain would erupt when the great serpent became hungry, prompting villagers in the past to offer a child as a sacrifice to prevent destruction. He adds that the area hasn’t seen an eruption in over 200 years, and the resulting hot springs are said to be the serpent’s blessing.

However, the priest admits that the legend might’ve been a story made up to attract tourists, and that fear often drives people to irrational acts like human sacrifice. His role, he says, is to ensure such tragedies don’t repeat.

Momo vs. one of Kito men (Image via Science SARU)

As Momo walks back, she reflects on how disappointed Okarun will be when he hears there’s no real Tsuchinoko. But her thoughts are cut short when she comes across the Kito men violently assaulting Okarun and Jiji. The Kitos matriarch arrives, declaring that with Momo now present, all the "offerings" are assembled, and the "festival" can begin.

In Dandadan season 2 episode 1, Momo attacks the men to protect her friends. However, things escalate as the Kito matriarch steps in, striking Momo and sending her crashing into the talisman-filled room.

Believing Momo and the others are there to disrupt the ritual and doom the village, the matriarch reveals a chilling truth. For 200 years, the Kito family has safeguarded the village by offering sacrifices to the Great Serpent. Jiji’s house, she explains, serves as an altar where the "offerings" are gathered and presented to the serpent to ensure the village’s continued safety and prosperity.

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 closes with the Mongolian Deathworm’s entrance

The deathworm enters in Dandadan season 2 episode 1 (Image via Science SARU)

In the closing moments of Dandadan season 2 episode 1, the Kito matriarch announces that the number of offerings is complete, three, and that the Great Serpent is ravenous. Suddenly, the floor beneath Momo gives way, turning into a pit of quicksand. She attempts to escape using her powers, but the Kito family forcefully shoves her back in.

Just then, Okarun and Jiji come to her rescue. They, along with the Kito members, fall into the quicksand. However, the struggle causes the ground to collapse entirely, pulling all of them down into the darkness below. As they plummet, Momo begins to panic but quickly notices a strange sight.

Numerous old houses are embedded deep underground. Jiji dangles from one and cries out for help. Momo tries to save him but fails, and he falls, landing right on the massive body of the Great Serpent.

Momo falls into the quicksand (Image via Science SARU)

The Kito family members rejoice upon seeing the creature and quickly perform a bizarre pose, insisting it’s necessary to avoid being devoured. Meanwhile, Momo, Okarun, and Jiji are stunned to discover that the Great Serpent isn’t a myth; it’s terrifyingly real.

Turbo Granny identifies it as a Kuragari, while Okarun clarifies that it’s actually a Mongolian Deathworm, a man-eating cryptid from the Gobi Desert, but he’s shocked at the creature’s massive size.

Momo warns the Kitos that the creature is no god, just a dangerous cryptid, but they’re too caught up in their ritualistic dance to listen. The Deathworm abruptly attacks, launching a flurry of strikes that throw everyone into panic.

They take shelter inside one of the houses, but Jiji suddenly finds both Momo and Okarun incapacitated. Strangely, Jiji seems unaffected. Okarun’s powers suddenly go haywire, and he attacks Jiji, and Dandadan season 2 episode 1 ends there with a tense cliffhanger.

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 presents an intense premiere that sets a thrilling tone for the new season, combining supernatural suspense, mystery, and escalating danger with the series' signature blend of humor and tension.

