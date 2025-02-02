Taro and Hana's story may have foreshadowed Momo and Okarun's fate in Dandadan

Through Dandadan, Yukinobu Tatsu weaves an odd world filled with supernatural abilities, veiled romance, and destiny. Among its numerous layers lies the story of the anatomical models Taro and Hana. On the surface, their tale might seem like supporting cast development, having received a heartwarming story. But looking closely, Taro and Hana's story may have hinted at Okarun and Momo's fate.

Considering the manga's current state, Okarun and Momo's struggles against fate, the supernatural, and their own emotions suggest that history might repeat itself. Taro and Hana's roles may involve more than just helping the young pair understand their feelings for each other. Their story could culminate similarly to Taro and Hana's or take a completely unforeseen turn.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions.

Dandadan: Okarun and Momo's fate may have been hinted at in Taro and Hana's tale

Taro and Hana in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

Diving right in, there seem to be quite a few parallels between the Taro-Hana and Okarun-Momo dynamic. As mentioned, Tatsu may have just carved out a more significant role of the anatomical models. To begin with, Taro's quirk is his running ability, akin to Okarun's. But the difference is that Taro appears faster (at least against human Okarun), which symbolizes the former's sturdy determination.

In essence, Taro has a goal and will do anything and everything to achieve it. This very well reflects Okarun's case or rather his future in the series - his ultimate confession to Momo Ayase. Now referring back to when Taro was introduced, he did get caught once by Momo. But he cleverly slipped her grasp when he disassembled to free himself and then reassembled to continue on his bulldozing run to Hana.

This moment was later shrewdly referenced in Okarun's case when he faced off against the Kur. It was a major obstacle where he suffered a crushing defeat and was rendered severely injured. However, just as Taro reassembled himself, Okarun too got back to his feet and returned to the battlefield to aid his teammates. During the reassembling, like Taro, Okarun lost his heart. Momo had stolen it and although it was painful at times, he never stopped running.

Moving on, during the initial phases of the Cursed House Arc, Taro finally finds Hana. Here, the location must be looked at carefully. When they were reunited in a dumpster with two umbrellas visible, Hana was unable to free herself and needed Taro's assistance. At the time, again, this whole situation didn't seem all that important. But considering the introduction of Umbrella Boy, things take on a different meaning.

Taro and Hana being reunited is similar to the events of the Danmanra Arc, where Momo too wasn't able to free herself. True to the two umbrellas in Taro's case, this was also where Unji Zuma made an appearance in the story. Moreover, this was the spot where Taro openly confessed his feelings to Hana. On a similar plane, this is precisely what Okarun did when he finally voiced what he truly felt for the brown-haired girl.

Moving forward a bit more, Taro's second meeting with Hana was significantly delayed due to the former being hit by a truck and breaking apart. This would once again parallel the manga's current events - Okarun has lost Turbo Granny's abilities but Momo isn't out of danger yet. She needs help and just like Hana did, Momo will wait for Okarun's arrival. When he does reach her, it is likely that she will finally give him an answer and fans might see their love blossom.

In conclusion

Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

To reiterate, Taro and Hana’s story in Dandadan was likely crafted as more than just an emotional side plot. Considering the manga's events, it may subtly be foreshadowing key moments in Momo and Okarun’s journey. Through clever narrative parallels, Tatsu underscores the themes of persistence, separation, and reunion, drawing intriguing similarities between the anatomical models and the protagonists.

Be it Taro’s relentless pursuit of Hana or his symbolic reassembly, these moments seemingly reflect Okarun’s undying dedication to Momo, both in battle and love. With each passing chapter, Momo and Okarun's unresolved tension hints that their relationship could tread a path similar to Taro and Hana’s, the end being a heartfelt resolution. With Okarun now powerless and Momo yet needing his help, the pair's next encounter may be a turning point.

Putting aside whether or not history repeats itself, Taro and Hana’s tale stands as a powerful lens through which the protagonists' fate can be anticipated.

