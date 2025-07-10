Dandadan season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The hype for Dandadan season 2 was already high among fans, and it only grew following the premiere. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s acclaimed manga, the first season, brought to life by studio Science SARU, made a major impact, quickly earning widespread acclaim within the community.

Now, with the debut of season 2, excitement has reached new heights. As the Summer 2025 anime season kicks off, here’s a full breakdown of the release schedule, total episode count, streaming platforms, and all the essential information fans need as the story of Momo, Okarun, and co continues to unfold.

Dandadan season 2: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

The Evil Eye is set to be introduced (Image via Science SARU)

As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and the X (formerly Twitter) account, Dandadan season 2 is confirmed to have a total of 12 episodes. The sequel will air within a single cour as part of the Summer 2025 lineup. This one-of-a-kind Shonen is set to release new episodes every Friday at 12:26 am JST across various TV platforms in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English versions of the episodes earlier on Thursdays.

The first episode of this season aired on Friday, July 4, 2025. Although just one episode has been released so far, it has already generated significant anticipation among fans.

Below is the complete release schedule for all episodes of Dandadan season 2, with expected airtimes listed in IST, GMT, and PT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) July 3, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 2 July 10, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 3 July 17, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 4 July 24, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 5 July 31, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 6 August 7, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 7 August 14, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 8 August 21, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 9 August 28, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 10 September 4, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 11 September 11, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM 12 September 18, 2025 8:56 PM/3:26 PM/8:26 AM

That said, readers should note that while this schedule cites the anticipated release times, they may shift if the studio issues any official changes. For now, no delays have been announced.

Where to watch Dandadan season 2?

Dandadan season 2 episodes first air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations across Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot on Fridays at 12:26 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow later that day on AT-X at 10:30 pm JST, and on BS NTV every Wednesday at 12:30 am JST.

In Japan, this sequel season is also available for streaming on various platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

For international fans, this Summer 2025 anime will be streamable on several major global platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, allowing accessibility to fans worldwide.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2?

Okarun and Momo (Image via Science SARU)

In the highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed Shonen anime Dandadan, the story picks up right where season 1 left off, diving straight into the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs. Season 1 expertly laid the foundation for these events, especially with the introduction of Jiji and the setup for Momo and Okarun to exorcise his "haunted" house.

With that, Dandadan season 2 will see the trio confronting the Kito Family and the Tsuchinoko, a man-eating Mongolian Deathworm cryptid. The season will not only officially introduce the Kito Family as central antagonists, but also mark the entrance of the Evil Eye yokai.

The narrative will explore the origins and backstory of this powerful yokai, revealing whether it will join their cause or emerge as yet another threat to overcome. With intense battles and supernatural twists, fans can hope for an even more thrilling continuation this season.

Final thoughts

The fight against the deathworm begins (Image via Science SARU)

With a thrilling and thoroughly entertaining premiere, Dandadan season 2 kicks off by laying a solid foundation for the twists and chaos ahead.

As the Summer 2025 continuation unfolds, fans can brace themselves for the story to ramp up with darker, more intense, and hilarious developments that will return with the series’ unique blend of action, supernatural, aliens, romance, and comedy.

