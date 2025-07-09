I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 review: Lloyd dives into new challenges in a well-executed premiere

Produced by Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 premiered in Japan on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Following its well-received first season from Spring 2024, the Shonen fantasy series makes a highly anticipated return, immediately capturing fans' attention.

Adapted from the light novel series written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru, the episode marks an impressive start to season 2. With a seamless continuation of the story and elevated production values, it not only maintains the quality established in the first season but even raises the bar in several instances, offering a consistently entertaining experience.

The premiere also introduces several key new characters set to play major roles in this arc, promising another exciting stage in Lloyd’s journey. With captivating visuals, engaging storytelling, and well-paced direction, the season 2 opener marks a promising start to what could be another standout run for the series in Summer 2025.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 review: Lloyd’s story continues with a well-executed production

One of the newly introduced characters, Saria (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1, titled I'll Join the Church, delivers a well-crafted and engaging premiere that picks up seamlessly from where season 1 left off. Following Lloyd's battle with the Demon Lord Guisarme Rael Valhenvach, the Assassin’s Guild members now step in as his retainers, just as hinted at in the previous season’s finale.

The episode introduces several key new characters poised to play important roles in this arc, while establishing the primary plotline that will shape this next chapter in Lloyd’s journey of discovering and learning new magic.

His relentless quest to master every form of magic is set to once again put him in increasingly dangerous situations, where he’ll face new challenges and adversaries. I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 lays the perfect groundwork for that.

True to the tone and storytelling style of the series, the sequel maintains its signature charm from the get-go. Though the premiere doesn’t include heavy action moments, it stays consistently engaging, gradually shifting into a more compelling tone as it creates the backdrop for the arc’s central theme.

Another new character, Escher (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

The storytelling direction is seamless, with a well-paced and deliberately structured fantasy narrative that offers an enjoyable and promising start to the Summer 2025 season.

With thorough direction and an entertaining blend of humor, intrigue-setting, and world-building, the premiere sets the stage for another fun, entertaining, and magical adventure with Lloyd and his group.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1: An overall production criticism

With the core staff returning from season 1, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 delivers an engaging premiere under the direction of Jin Tamamura and scriptwriting by Naoki Tozuka. Studio Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab once again showcases top-tier production values, excelling across all aspects.

From storytelling and animation to character design, music, and voice work, every element is executed with precision, setting a solid foundation for the new season.

A third newly introduced character whose identity is yet to be revealed (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Visually, the animation stands out with its vivid imagery and style. Each scene is carefully crafted and fluidly animated, with impressive attention to detail and impact. Ryou Tanaka’s character designs continue to shine, staying true to the series’ visual identity.

The voice performances are another highlight, with each actor delivering their roles with perfection. The score and sound design elevate the overall tone, enhancing both emotional and atmospheric beats to create an immersive viewing experience.

Final thoughts

Ren in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

To sum up, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 makes for a highly enjoyable premiere that balances entertainment with the promise of a captivating continuation of Lloyd’s journey.

With exceptional production values, episode 1 of the sequel comes to life through picturesque visuals, immersive worldbuilding, and skillful storytelling, setting a promising tone for this Summer 2025 season.

