I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The first season, which aired during Spring 2024, quickly won over audiences with its charm. After its widespread success, the sequel is now returning as part of the Summer 2025 lineup.
Adapted from the Japanese light novel series by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru, season 2 is once again produced by Studio Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab. The story will continue from where season 1 left off, bringing back the familiar blend of magic, action, and adventure as Lloyd’s journey as a magic-obsessed prince unfolds further.
With the premiere fast approaching, here's a complete overview of season 2's release details, including broadcast dates, streaming availability, and other key information fans need to know.
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown
As previously mentioned, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Wednesday, July 9, at varying times.
The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1?
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 will air on various television platforms in Japan, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Additional airings will follow later the same day on TV Osaka and TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST, with other networks set to broadcast the episode at later dates.
In Japan, the sequel will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others. For international viewers, this Summer 2025 anime will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, offering availability for viewers worldwide.
A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 1
Season 1 of the isekai anime I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince introduces viewers to the journey of Lloyd de Saloum, a former commoner reincarnated into royalty with seemingly limitless mana. Once unable to master magic in his previous life, Lloyd now has the power and freedom to pursue his dream of mastering all forms of magic without the burden of royal duties.
Throughout his journey, Prince Lloyd encounters numerous powerful demons, effortlessly neutralizing threats with his overwhelming magical prowess before they can plunge the world into chaos. He acquires Grim, a demon, as his familiar, and defeats formidable foes such as the demon Pazuzu and the Demon Lord Guisarme Rael Valhenvach.
Along the way, he crosses paths with Tao and the Assassins’ Guild members, eventually gaining them as his followers after defeating Guisarme and freeing the souls of Jade and the others.
What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1? (speculative)
With season 1 ending on the note of the Assassins’ Guild members becoming Lloyd’s retainers, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 is expected to pick up right where the story left off.
The premiere will likely focus on Lloyd’s life with his new retainers, exploring how their unique abilities influence his ever-growing interest in magic. Their skills are expected to play a key role in shaping his next steps in magical research and training.
As the plot advances, the season is poised to introduce even more powerful adversaries who will challenge Lloyd’s strength and knowledge. The premiere is likely to set the stage for these escalating threats while expanding the magic world around him.
