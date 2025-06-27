Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official platforms, Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:56 PM JST. Also known as Kamitsubaki-shi Kensetsuchuu., the series is adapted from a mixed-media project created by Kamitsubaki Studio, which began in 2019 and spans songs, music videos, a tabletop RPG, and a video game.

First announced in January 2024, the anime is now making its debut as part of the Summer 2025 lineup, with animation by Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment (SMDE). As the premiere approaches, here’s a full breakdown of the release schedule and key viewing information for fans.

Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Haru and Sekai of the Witchlings (Image via SMDE)

As mentioned above, Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Japanese TV networks on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the release time of the premiere will be earlier for most international fans, available earlier on the same day at varying times.

The release timings for Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 7:56 AM Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 9:56 AM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 10:56 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 3 2:56 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 3 4:56 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 3 8:26 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 3 10:56 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 4 12:26 AM

Where to watch Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1?

A key visual from the anime (Image via SMDE)

Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1 is set to air across 28 TBS stations in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:56 PM JST. This Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming online on various platforms, including D Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and more, in Japan on Friday, July 4, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international audiences, this debut series will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 3.

A brief synopsis of Kamitsubaki City Under Production

Kamitsubaki City Under Production is set in a world reshaped by a catastrophic event that brought human civilization to the brink. Seven years later, Kamitsubaki City, an advanced hub of science and research, has become a symbol of hope, driving humanity’s miraculous recovery through cutting-edge technology.

Yet, beneath this progress lurks a hidden threat, the "Tesseractor," something born from human malice and greed that brings monsters into the city. As the Tesseractor threatens the peace and prosperity, standing against it are five girls known as Witchlings, whose enchanted voices and magic are the only force capable of fighting this monster.

To protect their city and mend their broken world, they battle using the power of their songs and magic.

What to expect in Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1? (speculative)

In Kamitsubaki City Under Production episode 1, viewers will be introduced to the world and setting of the story as the premiere lays the groundwork for the series. It will explore how the catastrophic event reshaped humanity, the rise of Kamitsubaki City as a center of recovery and innovation, and the emergence of the Tesseractor that brings monsters to the city.

The debut episode is also expected to introduce the five Witchlings – Kafu Morisaki, Rime Tanioki, Haru Asanushi, Koko Rinne, and Sekai Yorukawa, and show how their magical songs serve as the city’s last line of defense. The premiere will likely set the stage for their fight to preserve the peace of Kamitsubaki City.

