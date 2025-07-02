Clevatess episode 1 review: A promising dark fantasy debut you shouldn’t overlook

Produced by Lay-duce, Clevatess episode 1 premiered in Japan on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Also known as Clevatess: Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha, this dark fantasy, action-themed Seinen anime adapts Yūji Iwahara’s popular manga of the same name.

The premiere introduces viewers to the central characters, Alicia, Klen, Clevatess, and Luna, and sets the wheels in motion for an unusual yet intriguing journey. With its rich worldbuilding and a distinct narrative tone, the episode lays the groundwork for a compelling addition to the fantasy genre.

This review of Clevatess episode 1 explores how effectively the series opens its story, how its production values support the dark fantasy atmosphere, and why its blend of character setups, thematic depth, and intense visuals makes it worth adding to your watchlist this Summer 2025 season.

Clevatess episode 1 review: A distinct dark fantasy story that deserves attention

Alicia in Clevatess episode 1 (Image via Lay-duce)

Clevatess episode 1, titled The Lord of Dark Beasts, delivers a gripping and well-executed premiere that effectively establishes the core foundation of its story by introducing the central characters and primary narrative threads. The special 45-minute premiere starts on a relatively soft, curious note, gradually evolving into a more intense and somber tone as it dives into the darker aspects of the story’s world.

The narrative is meticulously structured with careful pacing and a deliberate flow, offering a well-developed plot that explores a wide emotional spectrum, ranging from wonder and adventure to conflict, failure, despair, political tension, and moral ambiguity.

Set against a lore-rich backdrop with immersive worldbuilding, the episode strikes a compelling balance between character development and thematic exploration. While its tone and atmosphere may evoke comparisons to titles like Berserk, Goblin Slayer, or Claymore, Clevatess carves out its own space with a story that feels fresh, distinct, brutal yet with a gentler side, and unlike anything that has aired in recent years in the genre.

Alicia and the heroes facing Clevatess (Image via Lay-duce)

The premiere effectively weaves together elements of war, fantasy, heroes, duties, politics, mystery, and emotion. Its narrative depth is evident as it delves into the complexities of confronting the unknown, clashing with mystical creatures, and the bonds, both strange and emotional, that form between beasts and humans.

The show skillfully invites the audience into a dark, mysterious world where childhood dreams meet harsh realities, and where idealism often collides with despair. With a rich story, complex characters and their dilemmas, mixed with gore and violence, Clevatess crafts a dark fantasy tale that feels both classic and new.

This debut episode makes a strong impression with solid storytelling direction and execution, and sets a high standard for the rest of the series, making Clevatess a series to keep your eyes on in Summer 2025.

Clevatess episode 1: An overall production criticism

Under the expert direction of Kiyotaka Taguchi and with scripts by Keigo Koyanagi, Clevatess episode 1 delivers an impactful and memorable premiere. Studio Lay-duce shows top-tier production quality, excelling in every department, from animation and storytelling direction to character design, music score, and voice acting.

Each element is crafted with care and precision, laying a strong foundation for the series. The animation stands out with its striking visuals and a classic dark fantasy aesthetic. Every scene is thoughtfully composed, particularly the action and intense sequences, which are executed with gritty detail and fluid motion.

Clevatess as seen in the premiere (Image via Lay-duce)

The gory bits are handled with care but presented perfectly and land with impact, seamlessly fitting the show’s tone. Character designs by Souichirou Sako are impressive, adding visual richness and helping draw viewers into the world.

The voice acting is another highlight, with stellar performances from Haruka Shiraishi (Alicia), Mutsumi Tamura (Klen), and Yuuichi Nakamura (Clevatess), each bringing out their characters with depth and precision. Nobuaki Nobusawa’s composition further heightens the atmosphere with immersive music.

Final thoughts

In summary, Clevatess episode 1 makes an impressive debut, offering both entertainment and the promise of a compelling journey ahead. Lay-duce’s outstanding production quality brings the premiere to life with rich visuals, immersive worldbuilding, and thoughtful storytelling that sets the tone for the series.

With its engaging premise, expertly crafted direction, and striking animation, the episode lays a solid groundwork for what could potentially become one of the standout titles in the dark fantasy genre. It’s a captivating start that raises high expectations and makes Clevatess a must-add on any anime fan’s Summer 2025 watchlist.

