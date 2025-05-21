New Berserk chapter gets a release date

Following Berserk manga's last update in February 2025, the manga series has finally announced a release date for a new chapter. Berserk chapter 381 is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the upcoming Young Animal magazine issue 12/2025.

Ad

Berserk, written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Hakusensha's Monthly Animal House and later in Young Animal. Following the creator's death in 2021, the series resumed in June 2022, under the supervision of Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga.

Berserk manga set to return in June 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the release of Berserk chapter 380 in February 2025, the manga series was on a long break. Fortunately, the manga series is soon set to return with its chapter 381 on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the upcoming Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine issue 12/2025.

Following the death of the manga's original creator, Kentaro Miura, in 2021, the manga has been under the supervision of his fellow manga artist and childhood friend Kouji Mori and Miura's group of assistants and apprentices from Studio Gaga.

Ad

Guts as seen in the manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Since then, while the manga has released 16 chapters, the series has gone on several indefinite hiatuses. While neither Kouji Mori nor Studio Gaja unveiled the reason behind the breaks, it can be expected that they take the breaks to perfect the chapters before releasing them.

Ad

Fans' reaction to the latest announcement

Most fans were delighted that the manga was releasing a new chapter soon. Some fans even expressed that they believed the announcement was about another hiatus. Thus, they were the new chapter release date was a surprise to them.

Guts as seen in the manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Meanwhile, another fan expressed how they hated being up to date with the series. They loved the series and did not like the long wait time between chapters.

Ad

"This is huge! A new Berserk chapter? The brand lives on!," one fan said.

"Holy sh*t, an actual chapter, I thought this was the usual hiatus post," another fan added.

"I honestly hate that I'm up to date on this manga," another fan said.

"It ended with Miura. These people can't even put out a chapter per week of this low-quality version of Berserk. Enough, just tell them it's over," other fan said.

Ad

One fan expressed that the manga should have ended with Kentaro Miura's final chapter. They criticized Kouji Miura and Studio Gaja for the delayed releases and wished the serialization would end. As expected, fans retaliated against the comment.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More