I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 is set to release on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 JST at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With Lloyd and Jade’s fight set to end in the season finale, fans can expect their skirmish to make up a majority of the twelfth and final episode.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Trending

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 release date and time

Sylpha's victory is confirmed heading into I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 12 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, June 17, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, June 17, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, June 17, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, June 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, June 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, June 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12

Guisarme has met his match in Lloyd heading into I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 11 began with a flashback showing the final moments of Jade’s life, in which he told Guisarme that he’d lose. Focus then returned to the present, where Sylpha and the others paid respect to the man whose body was possessed when the river suddenly evaporated. A flashback then began showing Lloyd analyzing Guisarme’s attacks.

Lloyd concluded that because of Shadow Wolf, he had to always be moving, and because of the mana spears he had to simultaneously both block and evade.

However, Lloyd then realized the Shadow Wolf had stopped due to the steam, confirming Jade relies on either line of sight or knowing an exact location. Lloyd then used earth dolls to distract Guisarme while using an invisibility spell to sneak up on him, using his sword Spelltaker to steal Shadow Wolf.

Lloyd then analyzed Shadow Wolf, and apparently found evidence of Jade being alive still, but seemingly somehow corrupted or changed. Focus then returned to reality, where Lloyd made himself known and teased Guisarme with a quick speech.

Guisarme then began attacking Lloyd, but the prince regained the upper hand by countering Shadow Wolf fully. The episode ended with Guisarme preparing to use his strongest attack after realizing Lloyd had him beat.

What to expect from I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

As Lloyd and Guisarme’s battle reaches its climax, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 12 is all but certain to spend most of its time on the fight itself. Fans can expect Lloyd to somehow do the impossible yet again, likely via Grim’s help considering the nature of their current predicament.

The second half of the finale should focus on the aftermath of the Assassin’s Guild arc, which could potentially see Jade come back. While what Lloyd discovered inside the Shadow Wolf spell wasn’t quite made clear, it did seemingly set up some sort of avenue for Jade’s return.

Related links