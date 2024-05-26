I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 JST at 12 am Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With Lloyd set to face another incredibly powerful enemy in “Jade,” fans can expect to see the series’ fast-paced, high quality action return to make for another fantastic installment.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 yet. The trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 is set to see Lloyd fight to get the real Jade back (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

For a vast majority of international fans, it translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 27, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9?

Lloyd seems set to have his most difficult fight yet in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of now/

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 8 recap

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 8 began with the Assassin’s Guild reading Jade’s letter, revealing he overthrew the previous government of Lordost, now acting as its lord.

Lloyd then revealed to them all that Jade actually can control his power, meaning he lied. Lloyd then learned Jade found and raised Ren after her poison killed her parents as a baby. Lloyd’s interest in Jade deepened after hearing this and seeing the spell he used to control Ren’s poison.

It was then revealed via flashback that Jade was actually the third son of Lordost and despised his family, hence why he put together the Assassin’s Guild. However, the others were unbothered by this, and still chose to follow him.

The others then left Lloyd behind and went ahead, where a party was seemingly being held. They then met Jade, who claimed he learned to control his power by practicing it. However, he then used Crow’s Cursed Speech on them.

It was then revealed Jade had tricked the Assassin’s Guild. Grim then recognized what Jade was and tried telling the Guild, but he kicked Grim back to Lloyd before he could say anything.

However, Jade was actually being controlled by a demon named Guisarme the Cataclysm from the Netherworld who tortured Jade psychologically for months until he could take over their now shared body. The episode ended with Lloyd arriving and using a massive attack on Guisarme.

What to expect from I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 (speculative)?

Following Lloyd’s warning shot, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 should see the fight between him and Guisarme begin in earnest.

The other Assassin’s Guild members will likely be relegated to the sidelines likewise, but could see some action if Guisarme’s fellow Netherworld demons begin fighting as well.

Episode 9 should also see Grim fully explain exactly what Guisarme and his allies are. While episode 8 wrote them off as psychic beings, Grim will likely have a more in-depth answer considering his experience with the arcane, and the fact that this reveal via Grim was set up in episode 8.

