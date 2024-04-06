I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 is set to release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, JST at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. Following fans’ introduction to Lloyd and his antics, viewers are excited to see how the story continues, and what conflict Lloyd runs into during his royal upbringing.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 should focus on Lloyd's relationships with others in the Royal Family (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 is set to release at 11 pm JST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Monday, April 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Monday, April 8, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Monday, April 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Monday, April 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, April 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Monday, April 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 where to watch

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 is likely to focus on Lloyd's childish side (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

According to the series’ official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 began with a focus on a commoner about to die in a magic duel against a noble. As he died a gruesome death at the hands of the noble’s magic power, he was in awe of it and called it beautiful.

As he died, he wished for more time to learn about and master magic. He awoke surrounded by what he thought were giants but were revealed to be royal caretakers as he had been reborn as Prince Lloyd of the Saloum Kingdom.

Time jumped ahead by several years, showing Lloyd to be 10 years old, having gained an impressive reputation in those years. He went to the library to learn about magic but was stopped by a maid named Sylpha. The two then trained in swordplay, where Lloyd cheated using his impressive magical skills. Lloyd learned of a forbidden book sealing a demon named Grimoire hidden beneath the castle, desiring to find it for himself.

Lloyd found the hidden library that night, reveling in all he could learn, when he met Grimoire himself, who tried earning Lloyd’s favor with ancient magic. Lloyd unsealed Grimoire on that promise but was instead attacked by him. However, Lloyd badly beat Grimoire, demoralizing him to the point where he willingly became his familiar. The episode ended with the two officially joining up as master and servant after Grimoire took a more inconspicuous form.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given how the first episode progressed, it’s expected that I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 will see Lloyd getting into similar trouble, given his disposition and love for nothing but magic. Fans can also expect Grimoire to play a major role in the series given the relationship he and Lloyd are shown to have by the premiere episode’s end.

Likewise, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 should begin setting up Grimoire as the series’ major conflict, at least in the first season. This should later lead to some character development and growth for Lloyd once his secret becomes too big to hide and he must own up to freeing Grimoire in the first place.

Related links

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: Everything we know so far

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime reveals cast and more in new PV

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime announces release date and more cast

Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No.8, Wind Breaker, and more Spring 2024 anime to India