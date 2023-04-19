I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: Everything we know so far

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability is the latest upcoming fantasy anime to be excited about. The anime adaptation of the series was announced last year and the fandom has been screaming for updates ever since.

The fantasy light novel series I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru began publication from October 31, 2019, and is still ongoing, with a current volume count of 8. The series was later adapted into a manga by Yōsuke Kokuzawa and is serialized by Kodansha.

On November 2, 2022, last year, it was officially announced that the light novel series I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability will be getting an anime adaptation. In a newly made website dedicated to the upcoming anime adaptation, the official sources confirmed that the anime will be produced by Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab.

No release date has been reported yet, but we can speculate that the show might hit the screen late this year or be in the Spring 2024 lineup. An official statement from the production studio is awaited regarding the matter.

The official website also revealed the main cast and the productions staff who will be working on the show. The series will be directed by Jin Tamamura. A teaser and promotional video ahs also been released along with commemorative illustrations by the mangaka Kokuzawa and the original character designer Meru.

The voice cast of the two main characters of the series have been revealed so far. Lloyd de Salume will be played by the popular seiyuu Makoto Koichi, who is known for her previous work in popular anime shows like Bungo Stray Dogs, Rurouni Kenshin, Tomo-chan Is a Girl! and more. Grim will be voiced by Fairouz Ai, who is best known for playing Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures and Power in Chainsaw Man.

The manga of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability is licensed by Kodansha USA for global distribution, the official website of which summarizes the story as such:

"Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!"

