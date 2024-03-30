I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 is set to release on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. Fully titled, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, the series is one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the Spring 2024 season.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can take a look at the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

For now, fans only have verified official release information for the upcoming episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 will introduce viewers to a great new take on a classic trope (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 is set to release at 11 pm JST on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Monday, April 1, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Monday, April 1, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Monday, April 1, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Monday, April 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, April 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Monday, April 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 where to watch

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 will introduce fans to young protagonist Lloyd (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, according to the series’ official website.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince plot summary

While often mistakenly categorized as an isekai anime series, Reincarnated as the 7th Prince never actually sees any of its characters exit one world to enter another new one.

Likewise, the entirety of the fantasy series is set in an alternate world, more specifically, in the Kingdom of Saloum. Magic exists in this new world, and the main character is an ordinary sorcerer whose life came to an end after an encounter with nobles who used a powerful spell on him.

In his last wish, he simply desired being able to continue studying and mastering more magic. His wish is granted in the form of reincarnation as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. In a much more blessed environment and upbringing than that of his previous life, he has the ability to learn and master any magic at will. This is made especially easy by being armed with both the knowledge and memories of his previous life.

Despite being a 10-year-old boy, he can now enjoy a life in which he possesses incomparable skill and mastery of magic, and is also able to finally stop caring about what others think of him. However, no story is without conflict, and Lloyd will likewise learn that his new life has its own unique troubles to deal with.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 what to expect (speculative)

Fans can expect I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 to largely focus on the main character’s reincarnation as Lloyd, which will also explain the anime’s setting more in-depth. Fans can also expect to be fully introduced to the royal family of the Kingdom of Saloum.

As for the series’ conflict, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 1 will likely start small, focusing on the troubles one would expect to arise from reincarnating into a 10-year-old’s body. Eventually, however, the series should begin introducing legitimate threats to the safety of Lloyd and his family.

