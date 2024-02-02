I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime reveals cast and more in new PV

Friday, February 2, 2024 saw the official website for the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series reveal a new trailer and key visual, as well as the cast, staff, and theme songs for the series. The series is currently slated for an April 2024 premiere.

Furthermore, while most of the casting announcements for the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series were revealed, one choice for a specific character seemingly was not. At the time of this article’s writing, the website for and staff of the anime series have yet to reveal the voice actor who’ll play the role of Jade, the leader of the assassin’s guild.

The I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kenkyo na Circle and illustrator Meru’s original light novel series of the same name. The series originally begin as a web novel by Circle on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, with both formats of the story still ongoing today.

The newly announced cast for the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series includes Lynn as Sylpha, Lloyd’s tutor, Akira Sekine as Tao, a martial artist who uses Qi, and Rie Takahashi as Ren, an assassin’s guild member who uses poison. Jade’s character was also announced, but without a voice actor attached to the role. They all join starring cast members Makoto Koichi as Lloyd, and Fairouz Ai as Grim.

Naoki Tozuka is handling the series scripts, series composition, and art management, with Yuuichi Abe slated as the action director. Mai Ono is in charge of color design, while Yuki Yano is the director of photography. Ryo Tanaka is the sound director at Ai Addiction. Jin Tamamura is directing the anime series at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. R.O.N. is composing the music for the anime.

Akane Kumada is set to perform the ending theme song “Happy no Himitsu,” which translates to “The Secret of Happiness.” The opening theme song will be performed by Kaede Higuchi, and is entitled “Kyunrious.” A preview of the opening theme song can be heard in the promotional video released earlier today. Kodansha USA Publishing licenses illustrator Yosuke Kokuzawa’s manga adaptation of the series, describing it as follows:

“Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!”

