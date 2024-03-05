I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime announces release date and more cast

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime premieres on April 1, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Aside from the release date, four new cast members have been announced for the series.

Produced by Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime serves as an adaptation of Kenkyo na Cricle's eponymous light novel series.

The author launched the series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site in October 2019. Later, Kodansha acquired the novel's rights and published it with Meru's illustrations in July 2020. Notably, seven volumes have been published thus far.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime will debut on April 1, 2024

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle (dainanaoji_pro) for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime revealed that the title will premiere on April 1, 2024.

Notably, the broadcast information for the series has been disclosed, according to which, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime will begin airing on TV Tokyo and BS NTV channels in Japan on April 1, 2024, at 24:00 (effectively, April 2, 2024, at 12 am).

Aside from these channels, the anime will also be available on AT-X from April 3, 2024. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream this Isekai anime outside Japan.

Besides the release date and broadcast details, the official team behind I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime unveiled four new cast members for the series.

It has been decided that Shun Horie will join the voice cast as Albert, while Yuya Hirose will lend his skills to voice Dian. Akane Kumada is also listed as the voice actor for Alieze, while Eriko is set to play Shiro's role in the upcoming anime.

These voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are Makoto Koichi as Lloyd, Fairouz Ali as Grim, Lynn as Sylpha, Akira Sekine as Tao, and Rie Takahashi as Ren.

Lloyd and others, as seen in the anime (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Jin Tamamura is at the helm of affairs at the Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab production studio, with Naoki Tozuka handling the series' scripts and art. Yuiichi Abe is listed as the action director, while Mai Ono is the color key artist.

Yuki Yano is working in this anime as the compositing director of photography, with Ryo Tanaka as the sound director at Ai Addiction. R.O.N from the Stereo Dive Foundation is composing the series' music.

Kaede Higuchi, a popular Japanese VTuber, performs the opening theme song, Kyunrious, while Akane Kumada sings the ending theme song, Happy no Himitsu or The Secret of Happiness in English.

Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Based on Kenkyo na Circle's light novel, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime delves into Lloyd's life as the prince of a lavish country. Interestingly, he was a sorcerer in his previous life, who was forced to reincarnate.

While Lloyd wants to continue his studies as a sorcerer, he has to deal with new sets of challenges as a prince, including being a 10-year-old.

