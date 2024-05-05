I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 is set to release on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 JST at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. With the fight against Pazuzu over with, episode 6 is expected to be a bit of a breather for the series before Lloyd starts his next adventure.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode. Read on for all available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6, as well as speculation on what to expect from the episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 release date and time

Lloyd is likely to begin experimenting with Pazuzu's mana via grim in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 is set to release at 12 a.m.JST on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

For a vast majority of international fans, it translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 where to watch

Sylpha is likely to begin helping Lloyd gather allies in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 5 began with Pazuzu mounting a comeback by inhibiting the Knights and Albert.

Tao went to help Sylpha, with Pazuzu being impressed by Sylpha’s strength. He then questioned why Tao wasn’t under her control, discovering and disrupting her Qi breathing so she would fall under his spell. Tao then said she could feel Robert’s presence before being swallowed by one of Pazuzu’s demons.

It was revealed that Lloyd was playing in the water by Tao as this happened, with Pazuzu turning his attention to Sylpha after before beginning to speak with Lloyd. Pazuzu then turned his attention to Lloyd and Grim, prompting Lloyd to use Mana Transmutation on the monsters.

It freed them from Pazuzu’s grasp, prompting him to fight them before turning to Lloyd, who effortlessly captured and killed Pazuzu once unleashing his full mana and power.

Grim then absorbed Pazuzu’s leftover mana, initially wanting to get revenge on Lloyd with this power but clearly deciding against it. Albert and Lloyd then reported their adventures to the king, with Albert recommending Lloyd to be a part of the royal succession.

However, Lloyd declined, instead heading outside to play with a bearwolve who followed him home. The episode ended with him and Sylpha discussing his life as the king, Albert, and others looked on in awe of him.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Lloyd’s latest adventure done with, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 should see him find a new antic to get involved in.

More likely than not, it will lead to the introduction of another companion for him, with the series seemingly building to Lloyd gathering his own group of allies rather than relying on nobility.

Episode 6 should also see his and Sylpha’s relationship get a bit more focus in the downtime between this latest adventure and his next one. It may even lead to Tao becoming a permanent resident of the castle, further cementing the idea that Lloyd is building his own group of allies.

Related links

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 5 official release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 4 official release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 official release date and time

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 official release date and time