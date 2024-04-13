I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 is set to release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST, according to the anime’s official website. With Lloyd now having found a way to successfully sneak out of the castle, fans are expecting several future adventures to ensue once he gets himself out of his current situation.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans at least have verified official release information, which this article breaks down while speculating on what to expect from I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 release date and time

Lloyd continues to be a source of hilarity for the series heading into I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 is set to release at 11 p.m. JST on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 British Summer Time 4 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2024

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 where to watch

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 will likely establish Tao as the first of Lloyd's "friends" (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan, according to the series’ official website. As of the time this article was written, Crunchyroll seems to be the only platform streaming the anime series.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 recap

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 2 began with one of Lloyd’s older brothers, Albert, coming to visit him in the library. Lloyd explained that Albert was the second prince and had a real chance at inheriting the throne.

Then, in an attempt to practice double incantation spells, Lloyd assimilated Grim into his body. However, Lloyd’s attempt at spell-stacking caused Grim’s conscience to short-circuit, causing Lloyd to take over Grim’s mouth instead.

Albert was then seen claiming Lloyd was a prodigy when asked why he gave him such attention. Lloyd’s spell was then shown to have “blown a hole in the sky,” causing night to shine through. This incident ended up on the front page of the Kingdom’s news.

However, Lloyd was more interested in the news of a dungeon being cleared, wanting to do so himself. Lloyd then sneaked out by making a replica of himself and having Grim control it to mimic himself.

Afterward, Lloyd spotted a martial artist named Tao, disguising himself as an adult named Robert before introducing himself to her. The two then cleared a dungeon together, where he asked her about Qi and eventually used it himself. Later, they found the treasure’s dungeon but were attacked by a slicing spell upon opening it. The episode ended with the treasure chest being revealed to be cursed by a lich.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 what to expect (speculative)

With a new magical enemy before him, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 should see Lloyd engage in another fantastical battle of a similar scale to his fight with Grim. It is also expected that Tao will get involved in combat, demonstrating her skills in Qi fighting techniques.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 3 should also see the actual reward for clearing the dungeon as somewhat impressive considering the apparent danger of fighting the lich. The episode will most likely end with Tao and Lloyd going their separate ways but promising to meet up once again soon.

