Crunchyroll announces I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince's English dub release date and more

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Crunchyroll officially announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability television anime series starting on Monday, April 15, 2024. This puts it two episodes behind the original Japanese language version, which is typical of Crunchyroll’s previous English dub productions.

Crunchyroll also confirmed the cast list for the English dub of the anime series and the staff list for the dub’s production. It’s expected that additional cast will be announced as the dub progresses through the first season, especially considering cast member Zac Loera is ominously credited for the role of “an additional voice.”

The I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kenkyo na Circle and illustrator Meru’s original light novel series of the same name. The story originally began as a web novel from Circle on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in October 2019 and is ongoing in this format today.

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll officially confirmed the English cast for the dubbed version of the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series, as well as the dub’s release date of April 15. The dubbed cast includes Sara Ragsdale as Grim, Meg McClain as Lloyd, Travis Mullenix as Pre-Lloyd, Jim Foronda as Grim (Demon), Morgan Berry as Sylpha, and Zac Loera in his aforementioned, ambiguous role.

For the dub’s staff, Lee George is directing while Zach Bolton is producing. Clayton Browning handles the adaptation, Rickey Watkins is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer. This is the full staff list for the English dub, with other typical roles in anime production not needing English counterparts to their Japanese predecessors.

For the Japanese staff list, Jin Tamamura directs the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. R.O.N is in charge of music composition for the anime, while Naoki Tozuka is responsible for the script, series composition, and art management. Yuichi Abe is the action director, Mai Ono is the color key artist and Yuki Kano is the compositing director of photography. Finally, Ryo Tanaka is the sound director at Ai Addiction.

In addition to the anime, light novel, and the original web novel, the series has also been adapted into an original manga series by mangaka Yosuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru. The manga launched on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing licenses the manga for release in English, describing it as follows:

"Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!"

Kodansha published the 15th Japanese volume earlier this week on the Magazine Pocket app.

