I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 is set to release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 JST at 12AM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With Lloyd and his family seemingly in grave danger, fans are excited for another action-packed episode of the series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 release date and time

Lloyd is seemingly set to get involved with Albert's looming battle in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 13, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 where to watch

Dian seems set to be a mainstay even beyond I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 recap

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 6 began with Lloyd and Sylpha struggling to train the former’s pet bearwolf Shiro. They then decided to visit Lloyd’s sister Princess Alieze and her attendant Eris for help. Here, he learned how to use mana to share orders and mental images with Shiro, which Alieze can do subconsciously. He and Sylpha then returned to the castle, where Albert reintroduced Lloyd to his other brother Dian.

Dian said he heard about Lloyd’s enchanting powers, wanting to see them for himself and being dumbfounded by the final result. Dian then shared his dream of making the ultimate Spellbound Sword, which would require the two to work together to make it. Sylpha and Shiro then joined the pair, with Lloyd having trouble getting enchantments to stick. Grim then told him something about the mana essence, revealing it to be too low a grade to use for their goals.

Sylpha then suggested hunting monsters in a dungeon to get what they need, revealing the king already signed off on this. The two then went to the adventurer’s guild, where Sylpha was revealed to be a legendary A-rank adventurer known as the Silver Blade. They also met up with Tao before choosing a quest. The episode ended with Lloyd and Sylpha adventuring while Albert revealed that war was coming, and a group called the Assassin’s Guild being introduced.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 what to expect (speculative)

With Lloyd and his family seemingly being targeted by the Assassin’s Guild, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 7 should see him and Albert launch a counterattack against their foes. Likewise, it’s expected that the entirety of the Assassin’s Guild will be introduced in the coming episode, with most every major character getting their own fight.

Episode 7 should also see Lloyd forced to reveal his true abilities to Albert and Sylpha at a minimum likewise, at least to protect them if nothing else. This should begin the formation of Lloyd’s central group of allies, with Tao eventually being formally inducted into the group as well.

