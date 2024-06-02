I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

According to the anime’s official website, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 is set to release on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. Following the arrival of Lloyd’s allies, the defeat of Guisarme and his demon army is all but certain, likewise.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article fully breaks down all currently available release information for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 release date and time

Guisarme will prove to be a tough fight for Lloyd in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 is set to release at 12 am JST on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. This translates to a Monday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Monday, June 3, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Monday, June 3, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Monday, June 3, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Monday, June 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, June 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Monday, June 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10?

Lloyd's victory is all but assured with the arrival of Albert and co heading into I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

According to the series’ official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article’s writing.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 recap

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 9 begins with Lloyd continuing to attack Guisarme and the other demons after his opening shot. While Lloyd defeated some of the demons here, Guisarme and most of them remained and proved themselves as legitimate threats. Lloyd then healed Ren’s tongue, instructing her and the other Assassin’s Guild members to flee despite their protests.

The reluctant Ren was eventually taken by Galilea, who fled with her and the other Assassin’s Guild members, save for Jade, who Guisarme was still controlling. Likewise, Guisarme commanded the other demons to pursue the Assassin’s Guild members at all costs. However, Lloyd stopped them by attacking ruthlessly, defeating several and reminding the rest they’d need to go through him first.

Guisarme dodged this latest attack via Jade’s teleportation magic, exchanging a cold glare and some brief words with Lloyd in the interim. Guisarme and the demons launched a pincer attack, but Lloyd dodged it. This led Jade’s magic to hit another demon, at which point Lloyd noted how effective it was on their own. The episode ended with Guisarme dismissing Lloyd’s powerful sorcery as tricks while Albert and Lloyd’s other allies arrived to help.

What to expect from I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 (speculative)?

With Albert and co having officially arrived, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince episode 10 should see them and the other Assassin’s Guild members rejoin the fight. Likewise, with all of them likely to handle Guisarme’s forces, fans can expect Lloyd and Guisarme to engage in a true one-on-one duel in episode 10 finally.

Episode 10 should also see the others each get brief one- or two-on-one fights with some named demons, likely revealed as Guisarme’s “officers” or right-hand men. This focus would likely make up the installment’s first half, with the second, in turn, focusing on Lloyd’s duel with an eventual victory over Guisarme, as well as rescuing Jade.

