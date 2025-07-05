My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1: Gojo confronts his insecurities as Marin exposes his doll-making hobby

Released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 resumes the story with Marin and Gojo diving into her next cosplay project, encountering new challenges and learning more about the intricacies of costume-making and cosplay. Later, at a Halloween party with Marin’s friends, an unexpected moment forces Gojo to confront his insecurities.

Ad

However, he comes to the profound realization that no one besides Non-chan ever judged him for his passion for hina dolls, allowing those deep-rooted doubts to begin fading away. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Nowa suddenly asks if Marin and Gojo are dating, catching them off guard.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 sees Gojo and Marin planning her next cosplay

Gojo and Marin in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1, titled Wakana Gojo, 15 Years Old, Teenager, opens with scenes from an anime called TsuCom. Marin introduces the show to Gojo, and the two watch it together at school. She shares her plan to cosplay as Arisha, a girl from the anime, explaining how their bunny-suit uniforms and tailcoats instantly appealed to her.

Ad

Trending

Gojo decides to watch the series quickly to get a better understanding of Arisha’s outfit. Marin suggests they rent a studio for the photoshoot. Remembering the previous mishap where she accidentally rented a love hotel, Gojo nervously asks her to consult him first next time.

Marin then shows him pictures of a President Luna cosplay taken at a studio recommended by Suzuka. Excited, Gojo agrees to rent that studio. Marin offers him the pocky she’s eating but teasingly tells him to take the one she’s holding in her mouth.

Ad

Marin's latest cosplay (Image via CloverWorks)

Shortly after, Nowa arrives looking for Marin and takes her away to plan their Halloween party. Before they leave, Nowa gives Gojo a curious look, as if something about him caught her attention.

Ad

The sequel then shifts to a Saturday with Marin on her way to Gojo’s house. It’s revealed that Gojo had invited her over the night before, marking the very first time he’s ever asked her to visit his home. Excited, Marin assumes it might be a home date. However, her enthusiasm quickly fades when she arrives and finds Gojo visibly dejected, struggling with Arisha’s costume.

As Gojo expresses his frustration, Marin tries brainstorming possible solutions. Though Gojo remains unsatisfied with her ideas, the two decide to head out together to shop for materials that might help.

Ad

Nowa in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

At the store, Gojo presents his design to the clerk, who hilariously misinterprets the situation and assumes Gojo himself plans to wear the bunny suit. Marin quickly steps in to clarify, leading to an amusing and awkward moment.

Ad

Once the confusion is cleared, the clerk suggests a simple yet effective solution that Gojo not only approves of but also sparks a humbling realization; in his determination and growing confidence as a costume maker, he had overlooked an obvious fix, one he had already used during the Black Lobelia cosplay.

Though Gojo feels dejected for missing something so apparent, Marin’s disappointment stems from a different issue; the solution means her costume won’t flop down like Arisha’s does, which she finds a bit disheartening.

Ad

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1: Marin cosplays Arisha as Gojo confronts his insecurities

Expand Tweet

Ad

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 then sees Marin and Gojo happily cheering as the costume is now ready and perfect with the suggested solution. When Marin tries it on, she notices another problem, which gets Gojo excited, and he walks in on her changing in the cosplay, creating another amusing but awkward moment between the two.

On the day of the cosplay, they’re excited to see the proper studio setup that offers the perfect backdrops for cosplays. Marin changes into her outfit, having already done the makeup at home. She tells Gojo the solution she came up with to solve the other problem, which involves wearing skin-colored tights.

Ad

However, Gojo is embarrassed regardless and loses focus throughout the shoot. Meanwhile, Marin gets the idea to wear a bunny-girl costume during the Halloween party and invites Gojo over, suggesting he should also cosplay.

Gojo and Marin in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

In the closing moments of My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1, the narrative shifts to the Halloween party. Gojo, dressed in an oversized bunny costume, feels slightly awkward as he joins Marin and her friends, some of their classmates. While he had agreed to attend in hopes of observing more cosplay ideas, Gojo finds himself feeling out of place.

Ad

As the conversation turns to how wonderful Marin’s cosplays are, particularly her costumes and makeup, the attention naturally drifts to Gojo. One of the guys casually asks how Gojo became so skilled at sewing and makeup despite being a boy.

The innocent question strikes a nerve, triggering painful memories of his childhood friend Non-chan, who belittled his passion and made him feel ashamed for liking something traditionally seen as feminine.

Ad

Marin in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1(Image via CloverWorks)

Just as Gojo begins to retreat into old insecurities, the others point out that it’s perfectly normal for men to pursue fashion, makeup, or design, citing male designers and makeup artists as examples. Marin proudly shares that Gojo’s family runs a hina doll shop and that he’s been crafting dolls since he was a child.

Ad

Though Gojo initially feels embarrassed, the group’s enthusiastic and supportive reactions take him by surprise. It’s in this moment that Gojo comes to a realization; no one besides Non-chan has ever made him feel ashamed for loving what he does.

Just as the weight of his childhood trauma begins to lift, Nowa unexpectedly cuts through the moment, bluntly asking Gojo and Marin if they’re dating, closing the episode on an amusing cliffhanger.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 kicks off the sequel with a captivating blend of heartfelt storytelling, meaningful character development, comedy, and romantic charm, all wrapped in exceptional production quality.

With meticulous direction and a focused narrative, the premiere offers a lighthearted yet thoroughly enjoyable viewing experience that sets a promising tone for the rest of this Summer 2025 season.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More