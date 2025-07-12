Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus is one of the most popular anime airing in the Summer 2025 season. The sequel marks a return to the episodic format for the Rascal Does Not Dream of series, once again following Sakuta's intriguing encounters with peers suffering from Puberty Syndrome.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, animated by Studio CloverWorks, starts by adapting volume 10 of the light novel, in which Sakuta enters university and the idol group Sweet Bullet faces internal struggles. Concurrently, a mysterious figure wearing a Santa Claus costume lurks in the background.

How many episodes will Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus have?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus began airing on July 5, 2025, and is scheduled for 13 episodes, all covered within one cour. This is similar to the initial Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season, which ran over the course of three months.

The series is first broadcast on local Japanese channels at 11:30 pm JST in the late-night anime slot. However, due to time zone differences, the release timings vary across countries. The distribution table for the complete release schedule of the anime is given below:

Episode Release Date PST EST BST IST Episode 1 July 5, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 2 July 12, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 3 July 19, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 4 July 26, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 5 August 2, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 6 August 9, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 7 August 16, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 8 August 23, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 9 August 30, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 10 September 6, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 11 September 13, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 12 September 20, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Episode 13 September 27, 2025 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

The dates and timings mentioned are not set in stone, as unexpected studio issues or staff hiatuses could result in break weeks. However, no such delays have been announced at the time of writing, due to which the anime will likely air for 13 consecutive weeks.

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus originally airs for Japanese viewers on channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, ABC, and BS11. A short time after this, the anime will be available online. Locally, platforms like ABEMA, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, and other services offer the anime, though they are region-locked.

However, global fans can enjoy the series on Crunchyroll, which owns the streaming rights. The anime currently only has a subtitled version, and a dub in any other language is yet to be announced.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Mai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus picks up right after the Knapsack Kid movie, showing Sakuta finally having become a university student. While navigating new friendships and a long-distance relationship with Mai, the protagonist soon becomes embroiled in the struggles of adolescents once again.

The start of the season will show Sakuta’s experiences with a classmate named Miori Mito, who is dealing with boy trouble, as well as Uzuki Hirokawa, who undergoes a significant change in order to adapt to social situations.

However, the focus will gradually shift over to Touko Kirishima, a girl wearing a Santa Claus costume who hands out Puberty Syndrome to those around her.

Hence, this sequel will highlight what the franchise does best - memorable characters and relatable stories of teenage angst.

