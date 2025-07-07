The Summer Hikaru Died complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by studio CygamesPictures, the new supernatural-horror-mystery anime The Summer Hikaru Died quickly gained attention following its premiere. The series is an adaptation of Mokumokuren’s popular manga, which began serialization on Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace Up website in August 2021.

Although only the first episode has aired so far, the anime has already made a strong impression, as expectations within the community were already high. With the Summer 2025 season underway, here’s a complete overview of the entire release schedule, episode count, broadcast platforms, and other key details fans should know as the series continues to unfold.

The Summer Hikaru Died: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

The imposter Hikaru in episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and the X (formerly Twitter) account, The Summer Hikaru Died is confirmed to have a total of 12 episodes. The series will air within a single cour as part of the Summer 2025 anime season.

This horror slice-of-life Seinen releases new episodes every Sunday at 12:55 AM JST across various TV platforms in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can catch the English versions of the episodes earlier on Saturdays.

The series debuted on Sunday, July 6, 2025, and although only one episode has aired so far, it has already garnered significant attention and praise for its engaging atmosphere and storytelling.

Below is the complete release schedule for all episodes of The Summer Hikaru Died, with expected airtimes listed in IST, GMT, and PT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) July 5, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 2 July 12, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 3 July 19, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 4 July 26, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 5 August 2, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 6 August 9, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 7 August 16, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 8 August 23, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 9 August 30, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 10 September 6, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 11 September 13, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM 12 September 20, 2025 9:25 PM/3:55 PM/8:55 AM

Note that while this schedule reflects the anticipated release times, they may shift slightly if the studio issues any official changes. As of now, no delays have been announced.

Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died?

The Summer Hikaru Died episodes release first on various Japanese TV networks, including Nippon TV, Aomori Broadcasting, and others, every Sunday at 12:55 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on other regional channels later on.

In Japan, this Summer 2025 anime is also available for streaming on Netflix and ABEM, with episodes dropping about an hour after the TV broadcast. For international fans, Netflix provides global streaming access, allowing fans worldwide to watch the series in English.

What to expect in The Summer Hikaru Died?

The fake asks Yoshiki to keep the secret (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died is a Seinen series that blends horror, mystery, and supernatural themes with slice-of-life elements. The story begins with the sudden and tragic death of a teenager named Hikaru, who, in his final moments, encounters a mysterious entity.

This being takes over Hikaru’s body, adopting his appearance and memories to continue living as him. Months later, Hikaru’s close friend Yoshiki begins to sense something off and confronts the impostor. He learns the truth about the real Hikaru’s death and how the entity assumed his identity.

Hikaru (imposter) and Yoshiki (Image via CygamesPictures)

As it wishes to live as a human and not intending to harm him, Yoshiki agrees to keep the secret. Struggling with grief and unable to fully accept his friend’s death, Yoshiki seeks comfort in the impostor, trying to find solace in the fake.

Meanwhile, strange and unsettling events begin to disturb their quiet village, hinting at darker events ahead. An outsider group gets involved in investigating the supernatural happenings. This sets the stage for an eerie story to unfold with emotional undertones.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Summer Hikaru Died delivers an impressive and entertaining premiere, laying the perfect foundation for a chilling and emotional supernatural story. Blending slice-of-life elements with themes of grief and friendship bonds, the series weaves a haunting narrative blending mysterious entities and an unsettling atmosphere.

As it shows promise to become one of the standout titles of Summer 2025, the anime is sure to bring a fascinating tale filled with horror, mystery, and emotional depth.

