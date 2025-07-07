The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 review: CygamesPictures nails the eerie atmosphere in a perfect supernatural-horror debut

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1, produced by CygamesPictures, premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, and introduces viewers to the unsettling horror story of Hikaru and Yoshiki. The episode begins with the real Hikaru’s death and an unknown entity taking over his body.

As Yoshiki uncovers the truth, he struggles to accept the loss but chooses to protect the impostor, unable to let go. The story steadily builds toward darker mysteries as the fake Hikaru tries to live as a human. Skillful production values alongside the lingering eeriness throughout create a sense of tension in this premiere, creating a perfect atmosphere for the unfolding horror-mystery.

With compelling characters, an intriguing storyline, and a chilling sense of unease, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 makes for an impressive debut that sets the stage for a complex, emotional, supernatural, and bizarre tale, making it a must-watch this summer.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 review: A distinct supernatural-mystery horror brought to life with perfect production

The imposter Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1, titled Replacement, delivers an entertaining and well-crafted premiere that skillfully sets up the core of the story by introducing its main characters and central plot.

From the get-go, the debut strikes a chilling, somber tone that slowly develops the supernatural horror setup, pairing it well with emotional depth and mystery-building, all brought to life through adept storytelling and striking visual direction.

The narrative opens with Yoshiki searching for his missing friend, Hikaru, while deep in the forest, a wounded Hikaru cries out as the mysterious entity he calls "Unuki-sama" consumes him.

Episode 1 skips to several months later. On a hot summer day, Hikaru and Yoshiki talk about Hikaru’s mysterious week-long disappearance. Though Hikaru claims he remembers nothing, Yoshiki bluntly says he knows the person before him isn’t Hikaru.

Hikaru in his final moments in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The impostor admits the truth, explaining that he took over Hikaru’s body. The being’s true form slips from his eye and begs Yoshiki to keep the secret. It's his first time living as a human, and though the memories aren’t his, he genuinely likes Yoshiki and doesn’t want to kill him.

Yoshiki, devastated by his friend’s death and unwilling to accept the harsh reality, chooses to protect the impostor. Flashbacks show his bond with the real Hikaru, including hints about his trip to the mountain. Haunted by grief, Yoshiki convinces himself he can live with this fake version of his friend.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that a man named Tanaka and his company are looking for a supernatural being. He tells a woman on the phone that he hasn’t found "that thing" they’ve been searching for yet, and the search continues.

The fake asks Yoshiki to keep the secret (Image via CygamesPictures)

In the meantime, the fake Hikaru becomes increasingly curious about music, emotions, and daily life. Despite possessing Hikaru’s memories, it’s all new to him. When a cat reacts fearfully to him, and an old woman screams at the sight of him, calling him "Nonuki-sama," Yoshiki slowly begins to grow uneasy.

He asks if Hikaru is truly dead and whether the being killed him. It says Hikaru was dying when it found him, and it took over his body without knowing how. That night, the old woman hides in fear, but Hikaru’s voice calls from inside her house; he’s already there. A blood trail confirms her death.

Panic spreads as villagers learn of her death. Locals fear "Nonuki-sama" has returned. One man says a ritual failed, and another contacts Tanaka for help. Though hesitant, Tanaka agrees, citing that the creature in the village is far more dangerous than they realize.

The fake Hikaru in the premiere (Image via CygamesPictures)

Under Ryōhei Takeshita’s direction and series composition, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 presents a meticulously crafted premiere that perfectly captures the eerie tone of the series from start to finish. It skillfully blends character introductions with deepening plot elements.

The story opens with a tragic but chilling tone, with the death of the real Hikaru and the entity taking over his body. As the imposter smoothly assumes Hikaru’s life, Yoshiki gradually uncovers the truth but struggles to come to terms with his loss, holding on to this imitation as a source of comfort.

This dynamic explores Yoshiki’s emotional turmoil and his attempts to cope with grief, even if it means embracing something dangerous. Meanwhile, the character of Nonuki-sama embodies a childlike curiosity about the unknown while also carrying the menacing, horror-filled air about its presence. Subtle narrative hints suggest a darker history tied to this being.

As the plot progresses, the haunting tone intensifies. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 closes on a chilling and ominous note as the first deaths occur, slowly revealing the wicked side of the imposter.

Overall, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 expertly balances suspenseful unease with emotional depth, gradually unveiling a darker story with impeccable pacing, atmosphere, and character exploration. With its weighty emotions and unsettling premise, it delivers a compelling start to a promising new psychological horror anime.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: An overall production criticism

Produced by CygamesPictures, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 makes for an impactful and unforgettable premiere. The debut episode displays exceptional production quality across all aspects, including animation, direction, character design, music, and voice acting. Every element is carefully and skillfully executed, establishing a solid foundation for the series.

Visually, the episode is captivating, seamlessly shifting between the serene, picturesque scenes of a Japanese village in summer and instances of eerie tension.

Hikaru and Yoshiki (Image via CygamesPictures)

It skillfully uses lighting, atmosphere, and fine details to create stunningly peaceful visuals while simultaneously building a sense of unease during the unsettling moments. The high production values perfectly enhance the haunting mood, balancing the mystery and horror without detracting from the story’s emotional depth.

The voice acting also stands out, featuring outstanding performances from renowned actors like Shuuichirou Umeda (Hikaru) and Chiaki Kobayashi (Yoshiki), who bring nuance and depth to their roles. The music composition further amplifies the episode’s atmosphere and impact with a flawlessly crafted score.

Final thoughts

Yoshiki as the imposter hugs him (Image via CygamesPictures)

In summary, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 offers a remarkably impressive debut, offering quality entertainment. With top production quality and well-crafted storytelling, the debut sets a compelling tone for the series.

The rich plot of the series has the potential to become one of the standouts in the genre, making it a must-watch title for all fans in Summer 2025.

