The Vermillion Mask anime announced with PV and visual

On Saturday, July 4, 2025, 33 USA Inc. informed Sportskeeda anime about The Vermillion Mask anime’s announcement via email correspondence. The official reveal took place later, on Saturday, July 5, 2025, during YTV’s Group Industry Panel at this year’s Anime Expo. The announcement confirmed that the anime is in production and featured a teaser visual and video, along with staff information, creator commentary, and more.
The Vermillion Mask anime, known in Japanese as Shuiro no Kamen, will adapt the acclaimed action-fantasy Seinen manga written by Dr. Poro and illustrated by Nabana Naba. The manga has been serialized since 2021 in YOUNG KING OURS, Shōnen Gahōsha’s monthly Seinen magazine.
The Vermillion Mask anime reveals a first-look PV and more at Anime Expo 2025
On Saturday, July 5, 2025, The Vermilion Mask anime adaptation was officially announced to be in production during Anime Expo 2025. Alongside the announcement, the first teaser visuals and a short preview video were unveiled, giving fans an initial look at the upcoming series.
According to details shared by 33 USA Inc., The Vermilion Mask anime will be produced by the global animation label 100studio (WOW Studio). Tetsuaki Watanabe, known for directing Blue Lock season 1, will be in charge of direction, with Gai Hazako serving as assistant director.
Series composition will be overseen by Daisuke Ohigashi (Fate/strange Fake), while Hisashi Higashijima (Mashle: Magic and Muscles) handles character design. Fumiyuki Goh, who previously worked on Kaiju No. 8 and Overlord, will direct the sound, and Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) will compose the music.
Special illustrations from the original author, Dr. Poro, and the artist Nabana Naba were released to commemorate the announcement, both of whom expressed their heartfelt thanks to fans for their ongoing support.
What to expect in The Vermillion Mask anime
The Vermillion Mask anime brings to life a dark, action-driven, and emotional tale set in a world where enchanted masks grant immense power, but at a devastating cost. The story centers on Peru, a young apprentice mask maker who becomes the victim of a cursed mask’s influence.
In a tragic accident, he runs out of control and slaughters his master and fellow apprentices, an act that leaves him burdened with overwhelming guilt. Determined to atone, Peru embarks on a harrowing journey to destroy the legendary masks his master once forged.
Along the way, he encounters both unexpected allies and dangerous enemies, as his quest becomes a battle for redemption, with the fate of his soul and the world hanging in the balance.
The 1-minute teaser visual offers a dramatic first glimpse as Peru prepares to put on his mask in the face of a looming enemy. Rather than a fully animated preview, the PV takes the form of a motion graphic video made up of manga-style sketches, offering glimpses of major characters and the emotional, action-packed journey ahead.
Staff comments and final thoughts
Dr. Poro and Nabana Naba expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their continued support, sharing their excitement at seeing The Vermillion Mask anime brought to life on screen. Dr. Poro teased that even more thrilling developments are in store for the story.
Nabana Naba conveyed confidence that both longtime manga readers and newcomers to the anime will enjoy the adaptation. Nabana also extended sincere thanks to the entire production team for their efforts. Yomiuri TV producer Hiroya Nakata shared his enthusiasm, revealing that he was captivated by the manga and immediately felt compelled to pursue an anime adaptation.
Together, the creators and production staff promise a compelling, action-packed, and emotionally resonant Seinen action-fantasy series with The Vermillion Mask anime.
