Killtube anime unveils new trailer ahead of Anime Expo 2025 Panel

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 24, 2025 15:30 GMT
Killtube anime unveils new trailer ahead of Anime Expo 2025 Panel
Musashi as seen in the Killtube anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

On Monday, June 23, 2025, 33 USA inc. informed Sportskeeda Anime about Killtube anime's new trailer and Anime Expo Panel via email correspondence. The Anime Expo Panel is set to include the world premiere of never-before-seen footage, cast announcements, and more.

Killtube is an original anime film directed and created by Kazuaki Kuribayashi. While the creator has no prior experience producing an animated feature film, he guarantees fans that the anime will be a one-of-a-kind experience, aiming to become the next piece of generation-defining media.

Killtube anime to reveal big news at Anime Expo Panel

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Killtube anime released their brand-new trailer through their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The new 28-second trailer gave fans glimpses of the anime and its production process. Additionally, the trailer announced that the anime was heading to Anime Expo with an exclusive behind-the-scenes panel.

According to the information shared by 33 USA inc., the Anime Expo Panel will dive deep into the creative vision behind the anime, offering rare insights from the team bringing this ambitious project to life.

Vlog Killtuber as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)
Vlog Killtuber as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

Kazuaki Kuribayashi (Planning/Director) and Fuko Noda (Animation Producer) will be the panel's featured guests, sharing behind-the-scenes moments behind the anime's creation. Additionally, the anime is set to introduce fans to its cast members.

The Anime Expo 2025 Panel is set to take place on Saturday, July 5, from 12:05 to 12:30 PM local time, at JW Platinum. Killtube anime will premiere in 2026.

Fans' reaction to the anime's new trailer

Dance Killtuber as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)
Dance Killtuber as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

Most anime fans were very excited to see the new trailer. While they weren't sure why the Director was so convinced about the project, they liked his confidence and wished to see his work in person when it would eventually premiere. They praised the entire aesthetic of the anime and expressed how hyped they were for the upcoming movie.

"It’s looks amazing I can’t wait," one fan said.
"I'm so hyped for this, it has so much style...," another fan added.
"I'm genuinely excited! I'll see you at the panel!," another fan said.

As for other fans, they were not only excited about the anime but also wanted to learn more about it as soon as possible. Hence, they shared that they were going to the Anime Expo Panel.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
