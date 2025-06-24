Killtube anime unveils new trailer ahead of Anime Expo 2025 Panel

On Monday, June 23, 2025, 33 USA inc. informed Sportskeeda Anime about Killtube anime's new trailer and Anime Expo Panel via email correspondence. The Anime Expo Panel is set to include the world premiere of never-before-seen footage, cast announcements, and more.
Killtube is an original anime film directed and created by Kazuaki Kuribayashi. While the creator has no prior experience producing an animated feature film, he guarantees fans that the anime will be a one-of-a-kind experience, aiming to become the next piece of generation-defining media.
Killtube anime to reveal big news at Anime Expo Panel
On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Killtube anime released their brand-new trailer through their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The new 28-second trailer gave fans glimpses of the anime and its production process. Additionally, the trailer announced that the anime was heading to Anime Expo with an exclusive behind-the-scenes panel.
According to the information shared by 33 USA inc., the Anime Expo Panel will dive deep into the creative vision behind the anime, offering rare insights from the team bringing this ambitious project to life.
Kazuaki Kuribayashi (Planning/Director) and Fuko Noda (Animation Producer) will be the panel's featured guests, sharing behind-the-scenes moments behind the anime's creation. Additionally, the anime is set to introduce fans to its cast members.
The Anime Expo 2025 Panel is set to take place on Saturday, July 5, from 12:05 to 12:30 PM local time, at JW Platinum. Killtube anime will premiere in 2026.
Fans' reaction to the anime's new trailer
Most anime fans were very excited to see the new trailer. While they weren't sure why the Director was so convinced about the project, they liked his confidence and wished to see his work in person when it would eventually premiere. They praised the entire aesthetic of the anime and expressed how hyped they were for the upcoming movie.
"It’s looks amazing I can’t wait," one fan said.
"I'm so hyped for this, it has so much style...," another fan added.
"I'm genuinely excited! I'll see you at the panel!," another fan said.
As for other fans, they were not only excited about the anime but also wanted to learn more about it as soon as possible. Hence, they shared that they were going to the Anime Expo Panel.
