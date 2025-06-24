Kaguya-sama: Love Is War season 4 gets a disappointing update with a new anime announcement

While anime fans have eagerly awaited the release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4, evidence suggests that the anime might not come out anytime soon. This is because the anime's staff has shifted their focus to another project, which is likely to delay Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 even further.

As fans may have noticed by now, although Kaguya-sama: Love is War released a movie after its third season, it's been three years since the TV anime aired a new season. Fans were hoping the next announcement from the animation studio would be about the TV anime, only to be surprised by news of a television special.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 production likely to be delayed further

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official X page for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime announced that the staff is producing a new television special called Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan ("Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The Stairs to Adulthood").

While fans are excited about the series's imminent return, this also means that the highly anticipated Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 will be delayed further.

Yu Ishigami as seen in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans should recall, the anime released its first two seasons in quick succession, the first season in Winter 2019 and the second in Spring 2020. After that, A-1 Pictures took a two-year break before debuting the series's third season in Spring 2022 and the sequel movie in Fall 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the anime's fourth season, hoping for an announcement soon.

Given that more than two years have passed since the last installment, fans believed the fourth season would be announced soon. Instead, the anime's staff revealed they are producing a special television episode.

Miyuki Shirogane as seen in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 might still be announced soon, the recent production update for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan suggests that the fourth season won't be released before the television special airs.

Since the anime's staff has not yet announced a release date or timeframe for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan, it’s reasonable to assume the special episode won't come out before Fall 2025. Therefore, fans should not expect Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 before 2026.

Ai Hayasaka as seen in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While fans may think it's okay to wait until 2026 for the sequel anime to premiere, the truth is that A-1 Pictures never confirmed plans to produce the show's fourth season. The good news is that the anime is quite popular, so the animation studio will likely produce the sequel soon.

