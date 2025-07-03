Dandadan season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Dandadan season 2 episode 1, aired on Friday, July 4, 2025, picks up the story right after season 1, continuing the Cursed House Arc.

It introduces the arc’s main antagonists, the Kito family and the Tsuchinoko, setting the stage for Momo, Okarun, and Jiji’s battle against them.

They confront the entire Kito family at Jiji’s home, which is revealed to be an altar used for human sacrifices to the Great Serpent, a Mongolian Deathworm, a man-eating cryptid that appears by the end of the episode. The upcoming episode is expected to dive into the battle with the cryptid and introduce another key threat, the Evil Eye, a mysterious yokai tied to Jiji’s house.

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Evil Eye is set to appear in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

As previously mentioned, Dandadan season 2 episode 2, titled "The Evil Eye," is scheduled to be released in Japan on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can access the English-subtitled version earlier, on Thursday, July 10, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 10 8:26 am Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 10 10:26 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 10 11:26 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 10 3:26 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 10 5:26 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 10 8:56 pm Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 10 11:26 pm Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 11 12:56 am

Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 2?

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations across Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot, on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. The following broadcasts are set for later that day on AT-X at 10:30 pm JST, and on Wednesday, July 16, on BS NTV at 12:30 am JST.

For Japanese fans, this Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming on various platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

For international viewers, this sequel will be accessible through major global platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing worldwide availability.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 1 episode 1

The fight against the deathworm will continue in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 1, titled "Like, This Is the Legend of the Giant Snake," picks up right where season 1 ended. At the hot spring, Momo is ambushed by creepy Kito family men. She struggles to fight back until a nearby snake statue collapses and knocks out her attacker. Fences crash down on the others, stopping their pursuit.

As Momo catches her breath, she discovers it’s Turbo Granny’s doing, who had sneaked inside her backpack to visit the springs. The Chamber of Commerce members arrive and blame the Kitos for the destruction, deciding to involve the police. On the way back, Momo asks Turbo Granny about Jiji’s house. Although Momo sensed nothing odd, Turbo Granny ominously declares it "soaked in human blood."

Meanwhile, Okarun and Jiji are confused to find the secret room filled with talismans. When the doorbell rings, Jiji assumes it’s Momo but instead is greeted by his landlords, the women of the Kito family. They question his sudden disappearance and accuse him of bringing spirit mediums into the house.

Momo falls into the quicksand (Image via Science SARU)

The Kito family matriarch draws a gun, but a police officer shows up, only to reveal he’s aligned with the Kitos and has helped the men evade charges. Tensions rise as Okarun is interrogated, but his quick thinking proves he’s truly Jiji’s friend. When Momo’s name comes up, Jiji tries to lie, but the sharp-eyed matriarch sees through him.

The story shifts as Momo discovers a shrine dedicated to the Tsuchinoko. A priest tells her of a local legend involving a serpent whose wrath causes volcanic eruptions, prevented by child sacrifices. Though he admits the tale may have been a tourist trap, he mentions how fear can drive people to do horrific things.

Back at Jiji’s house, Momo spots the Kito men beating Okarun and Jiji. The matriarch declares that the "festival" can begin, now that all three offerings are present. Momo fights back but is overpowered and thrown into the talisman room. The matriarch reveals that for 200 years, the Kito family has offered human sacrifices to the Great Serpent to protect the village. Jiji’s home, she says, is the altar.

Suddenly, the ground turns to quicksand beneath Momo. She tries to escape, but the Kitos shove her back in. Okarun and Jiji attempt to save her and attack the Kitos, but they’re all pulled into a vast underground cavern filled with old houses. Jiji falls onto the body of the actual Great Serpent. Okarun identifies it as a Mongolian Deathworm, a man-eating cryptid, but is shocked by its sheer size.

Momo tries to warn the family it’s not a god but a deadly cryptid. The worm begins attacking indiscriminately. Jiji, Momo, and Okarun take shelter inside a house, but the former finds the other two incapacitated. Suddenly, Okarun’s powers go berserk, and he attacks Jiji, ending the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 2? (speculative)

Okarun and Momo (Image via Science SARU)

With the battle against the Tsuchinoko and the Kito family starting in the premiere, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 is expected to dive deeper into the clash with the Great Serpent. As the clash intensifies, the mysterious Evil Eye yokai is also set to make its appearance.

The upcoming episode will likely explore the origins and motives of the Evil Eye, its connection to the strange happenings at Jiji’s house, and whether it's aligned with the Kito family or an entirely separate threat. Viewers can anticipate key revelations as the group faces escalating danger, possibly having to take on multiple enemies at once.

