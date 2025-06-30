Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers: Blue Lock's final training camp begins as Nagi reunites with Igarashi Gurimu

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers were supposed to show the Blue Lock Japan players return to Ego Jinpachi. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga showed Yoichi Isagi and others return to Blue Lock for their final training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup.

The manga's previous chapter saw Buratsuta finally explain how he intended to bring Nagi back to Blue Lock. While Nagi was interested, he did not want to betray Blue Lock; hence, he rejected the offer. Moments later, Sae Itoshi booked his spot as one of the Buratsuta 3 players. However, he would only join the team if they reached the knockout stages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers: Yoichi Isagi and others return to Blue Lock

Issei and Iyo Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Reunion. After the groups were seeded for the U-20 World Cup, netizens began panicking about Japan's chances in the tournament, as the team was placed in the "Group of Death" alongside Nigeria, France, and England.

Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers then focused on Yoichi Isagi. He was unfazed by the group seeding, as he was prepared to defeat any opponent to become the number one in the world. With the U-20 World Cup only 30 days away, it was time to return to Blue Lock. Hence, Isagi bid farewell to his parents and left for the facility.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Moments after Isagi stepped out of his home, he ran into Meguru Bachira and Rin Itoshi. Bachira asked Isagi if he had grown taller in the last two weeks. That's when Rin informed the two that he had grown by 1 cm. After Isagi and Bachira ridiculed Rin for making such an appeal, they left for Blue Lock.

Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers then switched to Blue Lock as Isagi, Bachira, and Rin reached the facility to find that everyone was already there. Right after the other players greeted Isagi, Bachira, and Rin, Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers switched its focus to Ego Jinpachi.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Ego Jinpachi praised his players for completing their special training. He believed his players were no longer the same as they were 14 days ago. After obtaining new weapons, he wanted his players to throw away things like "bonds," "the history of how they made it this far,” or “low-level thinking like for the sake of Blue Lock." Ego was prepared to use the players to make his dreams come true; hence, he wanted them to use him for their dreams as well.

Ego Jinpachi further added that while the players were carrying the hopes of Japanese soccer, he did not want them to accept the moment as the peak of their lives and go beyond all their egos.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock's first match was against last year’s kings of Africa, Nigeria, the second match was against the world's number-one ranked team, France, and the third match was against the birthplace of football - England. Thus, Ego planned on using the time before the U-20 World Cup to prepare for victory. With that, Ego Jinpachi kickstarted the final training camp.

Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers then switched to Seishiro Nagi playing video games in an arcade. He was debating with himself whether he had made the right choice. While he wanted to return to Blue Lock, he did not want to accept Buratsuta's money-grabbing slave contract. Even if he could return, he did not feel soccer was something worth becoming a villain for.

Moments later, Seishiro Nagi remembered that if he wanted to play soccer, he still had the professional contract from Manshine City. However, he wasn't certain if what set his heart on fire was soccer or Blue Lock. Just then, someone approached Nagi from behind and placed a finger gun to his head, telling him he was dead. This person was none other than Igarashi Gurimu.

Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers ended by revealing that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 310, would be titled Just Quit Already!

