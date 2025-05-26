Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers: Isagi reunites with his parents as Ego Jinpachi gives him a special assignment

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened to Yoichi Isagi when he returned home for a break. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed just that. Amidst his break, he received a special assignment from Ego Jinpachi.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta celebrate JFU's success. However, the chairman wasn't satisfied and asked Ego to bring back Nagi. As expected, Ego rejected Buratsuta's request. Elsewhere, Anri Teieri conducted a press conference, revealing some crucial details about the U-20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers: Bachira, Chigiri, and Kunigami receive the same assignment as Isagi

Iyo and Issei Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Patron of Dreams." The manga chapter opened with Yoichi Isagi back at his home, having a meal with his family. Yoichi's parents congratulated him for his victory with Bastard Munchen, as his mother, Iyo Isagi, prepared pork cutlet for him.

Isagi loved eating the pork cutlet and thought it was the perfect way to celebrate his victory. With the U-20 World Cup approaching soon, Isagi's parents seemed confused about their son's sudden return. In response, Isagi told them that there were still 45 days left before the competition would start. Hence, they were allowed to return home for a break.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Amidst other conversations, Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers also saw Iyo Isagi asking his son about him coming first in the Neo Egoist League Rankings. Isagi conveyed that while playing in a new environment was difficult at first, he got used to it later.

Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers then saw the Isagi family meal get interrupted by a home delivery. The delivery was from Ego Jinpachi, who sent Isagi a box of DVDs from matches that took place during previous international competitions. He basically wanted Isagi to review the matches during his stay at home and derive inspiration from players across the globe as a special assignment.

When Issei and Iyo Isagi asked their son who the delivery was from, Isagi told them it was from Ego Jinpachi. He further added how Ego was the most interesting person he had met, as he believed more than anyone that Japan was going to win the World Cup. With that, Isagi dubbed Ego as his "Patron of Dreams." Yoichi's parents were glad that Isagi met a person who could guide him. After the family had a heartfelt conversation, Yoichi headed to his room to watch the DVDs.

The first match Isagi watched was the Euros 2008 Finals between Germany and Spain that saw Spain take the win with a goal from Fernando Torres. As Isagi kept watching other matches, he realized there were too many things to get inspired by. With a lot to soak in, Isagi decided to do whatever he could to expand his horizon. Blue Lock chapter 304 spoilers then revealed that Meguru Bachira, Chigiri Hyouma, and Kunigami Rensuke received similar deliveries.

